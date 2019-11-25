RIU opens new ‘Splash Water World’ water park in Costa Rica

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacationers planning a stay at Riu Guanacaste or Riu Palace Costa Rica can now enjoy unlimited complimentary access to an on-site water park, with the opening of RIU’s first ever ‘Splash Water World’ in Costa Rica . The brand new park features five water slides, including a four-lane Aquaracer slide and two tube slides, in addition to a mini splash pad for kids.



Nestled on the soft sands of Matapalo Beach, both resorts offer travellers comfortable accommodation options, delicious dining and action-packed activities for all ages. Riu Guanacaste offers sprawling pools perfect for relaxing and a host of non-motorized water sports like sailing and kayaking. Vacationers seeking an enhanced level of service may choose to stay at Riu Palace Costa Rica where they can enjoy a pampering treatment at the spa or roll the dice at the on-site casino. The addition of the water park, which is located at the entrance of the RIU Costa Rica complex, gives guests more options than ever for fun in the sun.

As an exclusive vacation provider of RIU Hotels & Resorts, Sunwing offers customers exclusive RIU®-topia inclusions such as unlimited reservation-free dining at specialty restaurants, spa credits, 20% discount on select excursions, free Wi-Fi, in-room liquor dispensers and more when they book their vacation package. For an enhanced level of service guests may choose to stay at a RIU Palace property where they can look forward to poolside wait service, daily champagne breakfasts, nightly turndown service and more. Plus, with vacation packages available to Costa Rica from Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton, it’s never been easier for Canadians to Vacation Better at these popular properties.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can enjoy award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with dishes inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including additional baggage allowance and legroom, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Goldrick

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Sunwing Vacations

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

'Splash Water World' Water Park Water slides at the new 'Splash Water World' water park in Costa Rica 'Splash Water World' Water Park The water park's mini splash pad for kids.



