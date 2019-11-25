Angola and Zambia reiterate bilateral cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 25 - The Angolan and Zambian governments reiterated their commitment to materialize road and rail construction projects between the two countries, as well as to conclude the Rivungo / Changombo river channel. ,

In a press release to which Angop had access on Monday, the Angolan Embassy to Zambia stated that the commitment is based on the cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The agreement provides for the construction of a 580-kilometer railway line linking the two countries.

Cited by the note, the Angolan ambassador to Zambia, Azevedo Francisco, said that he had presented to the Zambian side a proposal for a technical meeting on bilateral cooperation.

At the end of the meeting with the Angolan diplomat, Zambian Minister of Infrastructure, Vicent Mwali, said that the problems of connection between the two countries are recurring themes, in the parliamentary sessions, mainly by the MPs coming from the Zambian provinces bordering with Angola.

Angola and Zambia have a common border and excellent cooperation relations, as well as at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) level, covering the political, diplomatic, defense and security, transport, education, health, agriculture and geology and mining areas.

In the framework of relations between both States, the 31st Meeting of the Joint Committee on Defense and Security was held in Livingstone (Zambia) on 22 November 2018, preceded by an expert meeting on 20- 21 November.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.