Anexinet Further Expands Executive Team with VP of Partner Strategy Robert Sheinker

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced the appointment of Robert Sheinker as Vice President of Partner Strategy. In his new position, Sheinker leads strategic, technology-based vendor partnerships with a focus on hybrid cloud , hyper-converged, flash storage, networking, virtualization, and security software and solutions.



"Robert Sheinker brings a unique set of partner-development skills that will play a key role in leading Anexinet’s strategic partner relationships while elevating joint revenue and tightening alignment with Anexinet’s services. We’re extremely pleased to have him on the Anexinet team, and look forward to his contributions,” said Anexinet CEO, Todd Pittman.

Sheinker’s entire career has been spent in the IT industry, primarily in sales and executive management. Previously, he served as V.P. of Supplier Relations for the Technology Solutions Division at BlueAlly, where he was responsible for managing daily interactions between suppliers, distributors, and the inside sales team. In addition, Sheinker was Director of Sales for the Data and Networking group within Technology Solutions, Americas, where he helped partners grow by leveraging the company’s technology solutions, earning a dozen achievement awards for exceeding quotas.

“I’m excited to bring my years of leadership experience to Anexinet, where I'll be managing strategic partner relationships to maximize the value we bring to our clients,” Sheinker said. “Anexinet brings a strong value proposition to the reseller community. I look forward to extending relationships while also promoting new partnerships.”

About Anexinet

Anexinet is focused on technology-enabled business transformation strategies and solutions. Anexinet ( www.anexinet.com ) customers benefit from our holistic approach—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, all informed by data-driven insights. Because truly great digital experiences rely on the smooth operation of all interconnected elements: beautiful front-end applications, modern distributed architecture, private/public cloud, Dev/Ops and Agile/SAFE processes, and data-driven insights. Some companies focus on application design. Others handle your infrastructure. And then there’s Anexinet.

