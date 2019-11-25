United Airlines and Security Innovation Team Up to Give Security Training Scholarships to Thirty Year Up Students

Access to 180 courses and 8 cyber ranges will help make cybersecurity contextual and approachable

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation , a leader in software security assessments and training, announced today it has partnered with United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) to offer full access to its online training platform to Year Up students in the greater Chicago area. The initiative aligns with Year Up Chicago’s mission to provide under-served young adults, ages 18-24, with a combination of hands-on skills development, coursework eligible for college credit, corporate internships, and other professional development and support to prepare them for meaningful careers in business and technology.



As part of the company’s sponsorship of the 2019 International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) National Conference, United Airlines also partnered with Security Innovation to provide Year Up students access to its CMD CTRL cyber range . As part of the awareness event, Year Up students learned attacker techniques and then used them to exploit vulnerabilities in ShadowBank — a real but intentionally vulnerable website — score points and build confidence. The scholarship program aligns with ICMCP’s mission of achieving consistent representation of women and minorities in cybersecurity through creative, practical programs.

“In an industry riddled with talent and diversity challenges, I feel it’s important for students to see people who look like them in leadership positions and understand what is possible for them in the future,” said Christine Izuakor, Senior Manager of Global Security Strategy at United Airlines. “With the commitment and support of United Airlines, ICMCP, Year Up, and Security Innovation, we can deliver on that vision.”

“As organizations across the Chicago region continue to face a cybersecurity skills gap, we’re excited to offer our students this further experience and training in this space,” said Andrea Vaughn, Director of Business Development at Year Up Chicago. “We’re excited to partner with Security Innovation, United Airlines, and ICMP on this initiative and to continue bridging the gap between young adults in need of an opportunity and companies in need of their talent.”

United Airlines has supported non-profit organizations like Year Up and ICMCP for many years and is an avid sponsor of workforce development in its hometown of Chicago. Likewise, Security Innovation donates its training products and staff time to dozens of non-profits each year, especially those that help address the cybersecurity workforce shortage by educating women and minorities.

“We are honored to have such dedicated partners in United Airlines, ICMCP, and Year Up. With such bold innovators and the programs they enable, we can provide access to previously unattainable careers in the lucrative cybersecurity industry,” said Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation. He continued, “The Year Up students showed great enthusiasm and keen interest in learning website security skills during the Cyber Range event at the ICMCP National Conference."

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range , is the industry’s only authentic environment to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the software layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

ABOUT UNITED AIRLINES

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

ABOUT YEAR UP

Year Up is an award-winning, national 501(c)3 organization that enables motivated young adults ages 18-24 to move from minimum wage to meaningful careers in just one year by providing the skills, experience, and support they need to reach their full potential. Through a one-year, intensive program, Year Up utilizes a high-expectations, high-support model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, coursework eligible for college credit, and corporate internships at more than 250 top companies. Its holistic approach focuses on students' professional and personal development to enable young adults with a viable path to economic self-sufficiency and meaningful careers. Year Up has served more than 26,000 young adults since its founding in 2000, and will serve more than 4,700 young adults in 2019 across 25 U.S. cities including Arizona, Baltimore, Bay Area, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Greater Atlanta, Greater Boston, Greater Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, the National Capital Region, New York City/Jersey City, Puget Sound, Rhode Island, South Florida, Tampa Bay, and Wilmington. Year Up has been voted one of the “Best Non-Profits to Work For” by The NonProfit Times for eight consecutive years and rated a 4-star charity by CharityNavigator for twelve consecutive years, placing them in the top 1% of tracked organizations.

To learn more, visit http://www.yearup.org , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

