Aligos Therapeutics Welcomes Kathleen Sereda Glaub to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Aligos), a biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted therapies for hepatologic diseases and viral infections, including chronic hepatitis B (CHB), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), today announced the appointment of Kathleen Sereda Glaub to the company’s board of directors. With over 30 years of experience in corporate development and strategy, financing and company-building for life science and technology companies, Ms. Glaub has a successful track record of financings, partnerships and company sales. She currently serves as executive chair of the board of directors at CuraSen Therapeutics, which she also co-founded, and as board director of Escient Pharmaceuticals and IO Biotech. Past board affiliations include Afferent Pharmaceuticals and Codexis, Inc. Previously, Ms. Glaub was the CEO of Afferent Pharmaceuticals, where she advanced gefapixant for chronic cough to Phase 3 readiness, raised $80 million in additional private funding and led the 2016 sale of the company to Merck for $1.25 billion.



“We are honored to add Ms. Glaub’s trusted perspective to our board of directors at this critical stage of Aligos’ development, as we lay the groundwork toward the clinic in chronic hepatitis B and other liver diseases,” commented Aligos CEO Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA. “We are very proud of the team we’ve assembled at Aligos – particularly as we pursue a functional cure for highly prevalent chronic hepatitis B. With her extensive experience, we welcome Ms. Glaub to the board.”

“Aligos presents a wonderful opportunity in the form of a differentiated and diversified asset portfolio assembled by a seasoned management team. It will be a pleasure to support the company as it progresses to the clinic to aid patient populations in need of effective therapeutics in liver disease.”

Prior to Afferent, Ms. Glaub served as president of Plexxikon, Inc., for 12 years, where she led business and financing strategies, negotiated several multimillion-dollar partnerships and led the sale of the company to Daiichi Sankyo for nearly $1 billion in 2011. She also was instrumental in Plexxikon’s advancement of multiple novel molecules to the clinic, including advancement of Zelboraf®, a targeted treatment for melanoma, along with its companion diagnostic to market approval in 2011.

She also previously held positions as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Cell Genesys, treasurer of Genentech and various finance and treasury roles within Intel Corporation. Ms. Glaub received her BA from the University of California, Berkeley, and her MBA from Northwestern University.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the development of targeted, therapies for hepatologic diseases and viral infections, including chronic hepatitis B (CHB), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which collectively affect hundreds of millions of people across the world. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its workforce has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of best-in-class molecules.

Please visit www.aligos.com for more information.

Media Contact

Amy Jobe, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

+1 212 915 2575

ajobe@lifescipublicrelations.com



