The ALICE Training Institute® Announces Jean-Paul Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer

New CEO brings decades of experience in leading high-performing organizations

The appointment of JP is a reflection of the company’s current state: ready to accelerate growth, expand offerings and unify the brands of ALICE, NaviGate Prepared™ and SafePlans™ to address a growing epidemic of violence and active shooters in our communities.

“I’m honored and energized to assume the leadership position of these purpose-driven organizations as we focus on the mission to preserve life and allow communities to thrive,” Guilbault said. “As a parent, and a workplace and community citizen I understand there is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of your children and loved ones. So for me, the mission and purpose are personal.”

Guilbault has more than 25 years in technology and community-based organizations, and brings extensive commercial, operational and executive management experience.

For the past seven years, Guilbault has served as Chief Executive Officer of leading cloud-based software providers Community Brands and YourMembership, and he led Community Brands’ expansion from a single vertical provider of membership software, into a multi-vertical integrated software and e-commerce provider to associations and nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based organizations. Prior to his role at Community Brands, Guilbault spent 20 years in various operational and executive roles with Dun & Bradstreet, Intuit and Constant Contact.

In addition to Guilbault’s appointment, ALICE Training Institute announced its new executive leadership team — a group with extensive experience in K-12 education, nonprofit management, operations, technology and integrated-marketing expertise. The individuals are:

Adam Eberle, Chief Revenue Officer

Andrew Kraynak, Chief Marketing Officer

Thom Jones, Vice President, Government Affairs

Rob Sable, Chief Technology Officer

“I am thrilled to have such an accomplished and strategic group join me as we work to expand on the accomplishments of the prior executive team and move forward to accomplish the company’s transformation,” said Guilbault.

About ALICE Training Institute

ALICE Training Institute, SafePlans and NaviGate Prepared solutions are used by more than 6,500 school systems, 5,000 law enforcement agencies and 4,400 businesses nationwide to help organizations prepare and respond in ways proven to save lives during the chaos of a violent critical incident where every second counts. For more information about ALICE Training Institute, contact us at press@alicetraining.com.

