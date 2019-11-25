CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SEE, TME, SDC and UA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)

Class Period: November 5, 2014 - August 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sealed-air-corporation-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4579

The lawsuit alleges: Sealed Air Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Sealed Air had hired its auditor, E&Y, pursuant to a conflicted and improper process and in order to help facilitate defendants’ efforts to engage in accounting fraud; (b) Sealed Air’s deduction of $1.49 billion in connection with the Settlement was indefensible and done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating the Company’s financial results; (c) Sealed Air had artificially inflated its earnings, cash flows, and operating income during the Class Period; (d) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s Class Period financial statements were materially false and misleading and not prepared in conformance with GAAP; and (e) as a result of the above, Sealed Air’s statements regarding its financial results, business, and prospects were materially misleading.

To learn more about the Sealed Air Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)

Class Period: December 12, 2018 - August 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tencent-music-entertainment-group-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4579

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Tencent Music Entertainment Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tencent Music’s exclusive licensing arrangements with major record labels were anticompetitive; (2) consequently, sublicensing such content from Tencent Music was unreasonably expensive, in violation of Chinese antimonopoly laws; (3) these anticompetitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Tencent Music Entertainment Group class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Smiledirectclub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC)

Class Period: investors who purchased SmileDirectClub Class A common stock (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s September 12, 2019 initial public offering, or (b) during the period from September 8, 2019 through October 2, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/smiledirectclub-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4579

The lawsuit alleges: Smiledirectclub, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to the Company’s customers and monitored their progress; (2) as a result, the Company’s practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) as a result, the Company was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) the efficacy of the Company’s treatment was overstated; (5) the Company had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Smiledirectclub, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA)

Class Period: August 3, 2016 - November 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/under-armour-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4579

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Under Armour, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, including to keep pace with their long-running year-over-year 20% net revenue growth; (2) undisclosed to the investing public, the Company had been under investigation by and cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission since at least July 2017; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Under Armour, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.