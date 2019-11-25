CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CVET, MYGN, ZEN and PLT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)

Class Period: February 8, 2019 - August 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/covetrus-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4578

About the CVET lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Covetrus, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated its capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (ii) Covetrus had understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (iii) Covetrus had understated its separation costs from Henry Schein; and (iv) the Company understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company’s separation from Henry Schein.

To learn more about the Covetrus, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)

Class Period: September 2, 2016 - August 13, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/myriad-genetics-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4578

About the MYGN lawsuit: Myriad Genetics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Myriad's product, GeneSight, lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (ii) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test’s purported benefits; (iii) Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (iv) Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl—and thereby, Foresight—caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Myriad Genetics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 - October 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zendesk-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4578

About the ZEN lawsuit: During the class period, Zendesk, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Zendesk’s clients had been subject to data breaches dating back to 2016; (b) Zendesk was experiencing slowing demand for its Software as a Service offerings, particularly in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia, due in large part to political uncertainty and China trade issues there; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Zendesk’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as defendants had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Zendesk, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT)

Class Period: July 2, 2018 - November 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2020

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/plantronics-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4578

About the PLT lawsuit: Plantronics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) the Company’s internal control over inventory levels was not effective; (3) the Company had not adequately monitored inventory levels ahead of multiple product launches, where the new models would displace demand for aging products; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Plantronics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



