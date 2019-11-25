Oxford Immunotec to Participate in Two Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences next week.



Peter Wrighton-Smith will meet with investors at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. The conference will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston.



Peter Wrighton-Smith will participate in a fireside chat at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease. The Company's T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, United Kingdom and in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com .

T-SPOT, the Oxford Immunotec logo, ODL, and the Oxford Diagnostic Laboratories logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Limited. Immunetics is a trademark of Immunetics, Inc.

