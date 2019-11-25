AVX Releases New High-Temperature, Glass-Encapsulated Multilayer Varistors Rated for 150°C Operation

Designed for use in high-temperature, high-energy, & harsh-environment automotive, industrial, & oil & gas applications, the new TransGuard® Automotive VGAH Series MLVs provide bidirectional overvoltage protection & broadband EMI/RFI filtering in a single, high-reliability SMT device

/EIN News/ -- FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, released a new series of high-temperature, glass-encapsulated multilayer varistors (MLVs) that are qualified to AEC-Q200, rated for operating temperatures up to 150°C, and designed for use in a wide variety of high-energy, harsh-environment automotive underhood, industrial, and oil and gas applications. Comprised of zinc oxide (ZnO) based ceramic semiconductor devices with nonlinear, bidirectional voltage-current (V-I) characteristics similar to those of back-to-back Zener diodes, but with greater current and energy handling capabilities and the addition of EMI/RFI attenuation, the new TransGuard® Automotive VGAH Series High-Temperature, Glass-Encapsulated MLVs combine bi-directional overvoltage circuit protection and EMI/RFI filtering functions in a single, high-reliability SMT device. The series also exhibits high current- and energy-handling capabilities, very fast, sub-nanosecond (<1nS) response times to ESD strikes, multiple-strike capabilities, high energy absorption/load dump, low leakage, and excellent solderability. Additional benefits include glass encapsulation for impermeable protection against harsh environments and processes, including acids, salt, and chlorine flux, and no derating requirements for energy and current over the full range of operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +150°C.

Available in five chip sizes (1206, 1210, 1812, 2220, and 3220) with 16–31VDC working voltages, 40–57V clamping voltages, 0.6–13J energy ratings, 1.5–50J load dump energy, 200–1,800A peak current ratings, and 700–15,000pF capacitance, the new automotive-qualified VGAH Series MLVs are especially well suited for use in high-temperature, harsh-environment DC motor, pencil coil, local interconnect network (LIN) bus, electrical control unit (ECU), turbocharger, sensor, and relay applications in commercial, hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV), and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The series is also ideal for use in a wide range of high-temperature, harsh-environment industrial applications, including power tools, automation and downhole drilling equipment, and renewable energy systems.

“AVX’s new TransGuard Automotive VGAH Series High-Temperature, Glass-Encapsulated Multilayer Varistors further extends its portfolio of high-reliability solutions for high-temperature, high-energy, and harsh-environment applications in the automotive, industrial, and oil and gas industries,” said Jiri Machanicek, product marketing manager for circuit protection at AVX. “The new VGAH Series MLVs provide TVS protection in their on-state and broadband EMI/RFI filtering in their off-state, don’t require any current or energy derating over the entire range of rated operating temperatures, which spans -55°C to 150°C, and have a compact form factor that ruggedly withstands harsh-environment conditions and processes and satisfies increasingly common demands for lightweight, space-saving, multifunctional components.”

The new VGAH Series High-Temperature, Glass-Encapsulated MLVs also have RoHS-compliant nickel-barrier-over-pure-tin (Ni/Sn) terminations, are compliant with the ESD performance requirements defined in the AEC-Q200, IEC 61000-4-2, and ISO 10605 standards, and are supplied on 7” or 13” tape and reel for automated placement. Lead-time for the series is currently 14 weeks.

For more information about AVX’s new TransGuard Automotive VGAH Series High-Temperature, Glass-Encapsulated multilayer varistors, please visit http://www.avx.com/products/circuit-protection/transient-voltage-suppressors-varistors/smd-varistors-automotive/glass-encapsulated-hi-temp-vgah-series/. To order, please visit Digi-Key Electronics, DMTL, Mouser, RS Components, and Rutronik. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).

