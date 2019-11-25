Rezolute Appoints Nektar Therapeutics COO & CFO to Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (“Rezolute” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:RZLT), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative drug therapies for patients with metabolic diseases, announced today the appointment of Gil Labrucherie to its Board of Directors (“Board”) where he will serve as Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Labrucherie is currently the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Nektar Therapeutics.



Nevan Elam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Gil to our Board. He is a seasoned, industry veteran with a broad range of experiences and we look forward to obtaining the benefit of his insight as we advance the Company and prepare to list on a national stock exchange.”

“I am delighted to join Rezolute’s Board at such a critical juncture, as the Company prepares to uplist and to advance its lead program, RZ358, into Phase 2b clinical studies,” said Mr. Labrucherie.

Mr. Labrucherie brings nearly 25 years of senior leadership experience in finance, legal and corporate development to the Board. Mr. Labrucherie received his J.D. from University of California Boalt Hall School of Law, where he was a member of the California Law Review and Order of the Coif, and received his B.A. from the University of California, Davis. Mr. Labrucherie is a member of the State Bar of California and is a Certified Management Accountant.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of transformative therapies targeting rare and metabolic diseases. Rezolute is advancing a diversified pipeline including: RZ358 (Phase 2), an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of Congenital Hyperinsulinism; RZ402 (PC), a plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting Diabetic Macular Edema; and AB101 (Phase 1), a once-weekly injectable basal insulin. For more information, visit: www.rezolutebio.com .

Contact:

Keith Vendola, M.D.

Chief Financial Officer

keith@rezolutebio.com

650-308-4657



