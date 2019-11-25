Public Opportunity to Comment on Grazing Activities at LM Sites

Draft Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment on Grazing Activities at Office of Legacy Management Sites

As required by the Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Implementing Procedures (Title 10 Code of Federal Regulations Section 1021.301(d) [10 CFR 1021.301(d)]), the DOE Office of Legacy Management (LM) has issued a draft final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) pursuant to NEPA to evaluate the proposal to conduct grazing activities at some of its sites.

LM would like to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the draft final PEA, as required by 10 CFR 1021.301(d). There will be a 30-day public comment period for the draft final PEA, ending December 31, 2019. The draft final PEA is available for public review on here and www.energy.gov/nepa.

Written comments on this PEA should be submitted no later than December 31, 2019. Please direct comments, via U.S. mail or email, to:

Joyce Chavez 11035 Dover Street, Suite 600 Westminster, CO 80021-5587 Joyce.Chavez@lm.doe.gov