Non-dairy Yogurt Market 2019 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

dairy free yogurt Market To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-dairy Yogurt Industry

Description

A new report recently added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the Global Non-dairy Yogurt market is all set to register an unprecedented spike in compound annual growth rate between the year 2019 and 2025. Rising demand for lactose-free products worldwide is amongst prominent growth drivers.

The yogurt, which is not manufactured using milk, is referred to as non-dairy yogurt— it has zero lactose content. People who are intolerant to lactose consume non-dairy yogurt. Because of its health advantages, non-dairy yogurt is expected to achieve enormous growth in the coming years.

People around the globe are more focused and conscious about limiting lactose consumption and other dairy products. As a direct consequence, the consumer is looking for yogurt alternative, which has led to the surge in demand for non-dairy yogurt.

In addition to this, the health benefits like weight reduction, enhanced metabolism, reduced inflammations, etc. which are often associated with the non-dairy yogurt, have played a significant role in growth of global non-dairy yogurt market. Besides, non-dairy yogurt is rich in amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids, which help to keep the skin and hair healthy— its regular consumption also aids faster mineral absorption in the body.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3548070-global-non-dairy-yogurt-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Global Non-dairy Yoghurt Market: Growth drivers

As per the findings of National Institutes of Health (NIA), more than 80 percent of individuals in the Asia Pacific and African region are affected by lactose intolerance. People are, therefore, actively looking for dairy alternatives to fulfil their daily nutrition requirements, which has led to the sharp rise in demand for non-dairy yoghurt.

Also, increasing consumer health awareness has shifted the focus towards low-fat yogurt, which is driving the market growth.

Together with individuals who are allergic to milk, vegan customers are preferring the use of non-dairy yogurt, thus giving an unprecedented boost to the market.

Global Non-dairy Yoghurt Market: Segmentation analysis

Based on the segment, the Global Non-dairy Yoghurt Market is divided into applications, type, and channel of distribution.

Further, the application is fragmented into frozen dessert, food, beverages, and others— The food segment holds the maximum share across the non-dairy Yoghurt Market worldwide, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well.

Based on type, the non-dairy Yogurt Market is segmented into soy, cashew, and coconut yogurt— The demand for Soy yogurt is the highest across the globe.

Lastly, based on the channel of distribution, the market is divided into supermarkets, convenience stores, specialist stores, independent retailers, mass merchandisers, and others.

Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market: Regional Analysis

Based on the regional fragmentation, Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market is segmented into North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Europe continues to be the forerunner in the worldwide non-yogurt industry; this dominance is in terms of market value.

As a consequence of rising health awareness, disposable income, and growing percentage of lactose intolerant population, the Asian Pacific market is also expected to take an impressive jump in the coming years, further propelling the market growth.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3548070-global-non-dairy-yogurt-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Mentioned Key Players

Coconut Grove Yogurt

Yoso

The Whitewave Foods Company

The Hain Celestial Group

General Mills

COYO

Crunch Culture



Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage



2 Executive Summary



3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers



4 Breakdown Data by Type



5 Breakdown Data by Application



6 North America



7 Europe



8 Asia Pacific



9 Central & South America



10 Middle East and Africa



11 Company Profiles



12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis



13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis



14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

Continued...

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3548070



Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.