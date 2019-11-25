Mobile Services in Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) 2019-2024 - Penetration in CEE Will Plateau, Mainly Due to Market Saturation

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Services in Central and Eastern Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the key trends and drivers and provides a comprehensive mobile telecoms market forecast for the Central and Eastern European region and for 16 individually modelled countries including the Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, and Turkey.



This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of 206 mobile KPIs for the Central and Eastern European region and for 16 key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlight similarities and differences between countries

a summary of results, key implications, and recommendations for mobile operators.

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary



Worldwide trends



Worldwide: mobile data demand will drive telecoms revenue growth in most regions



Regional trends



The growth in the mobile handset data revenue will outstrip the declines in the mobile voice and mobile messaging revenue

The total number of mobile connections will decline by 2024 due to market saturation and migration from multi-SIM prepaid plans to contract services

Penetration in CEE will plateau, mainly due to market saturation

Mobile ARPU will increase in CEE, stimulated by LTE expansions and the associated increase in data usage

The outlook for mobile ARPU and handset revenue is positive thanks to increasing LTE-A coverage and the growing adoption of contract subscriptions

Country-level trends

Czech Republic: the mobile market is relatively uncompetitive but this is likely to change following the introduction of a new mobile operator

Poland: the mobile market is competitive; operators are focusing on offering converged services

Russia: mobile revenue will grow modestly thanks to enhancements in service quality and favourable macroeconomic conditions

Turkey: the expansion of LTE network coverage will lead to higher mobile data usage and, in turn, will help to increase mobile ARPU

List of Figures

Figure 1: Telecoms and pay-TV retail revenue by type and total service revenue, Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 2: Mobile service revenue in CEE and the rest of the world, 2014-2024

Figure 3: Telecoms retail revenue by mobile service type, and mobile ARPU, Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 4: Telecoms retail revenue and growth rate by service type, Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 5: Mobile connections by type, Central and Eastern Europe (million), 2014-2024

Figure 6: Mobile connections by generation, Central and Eastern Europe(million),2014-2024

Figure 7: Mobile ARPU by type, Central and Eastern Europe (EUR per month), 2014-2024

Figure 8: Contract share of mobile connections (excluding IoT), Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 9: Mobile data traffic per connection, Central and Eastern Europe(GB per month), 2014-2024

Figure 10a: Mobile penetration by country, Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 10b: Mobile penetration by country, Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 11a: Mobile ARPU by country, Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 11b: Mobile ARPU by country, Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024

Figure 12: Mobile ARPU, Czech Republic (CZK per month), 2014-2024

Figure 13: Mobile connections by type, Czech Republic (million), 2014-2024

Figure 14: Mobile ARPU, Poland (PLN per month), 2014-2024

Figure 15: Mobile connections by type, Poland (million), 2014-2024

Figure 16: Mobile ARPU, Russia (RUB per month), 2014-2024

Figure 17: Mobile connections by type, Russia (million), 2014-2024

Figure 18: Mobile ARPU, Turkey (TRY per month), 2014-2024

Figure 19: Mobile connections by type, Turkey (million), 2014-2024

