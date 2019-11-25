Global Smart Air Purifiers Market is Expected to Reach $11.41 Billion by 2025

Rising pollution levels in the urban sector and high-end economic development coupled with growing awareness about purifiers drive the growth of the global smart air purifiers market. The dust collectors segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2017. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific segment garnered more than one-third of the total share in the year.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart air purifiers market was estimated at $4.51 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit at $11.41 billion by 2025, garnering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Increasing pollution levels in the urban sector and economic development coupled with growing awareness about purifiers propel the growth of the global smart air purifiers market. On the other hand, emission of ozone & other pollutants from smart air purifiers and high set-up costs, as well as periodic maintenance, hamper the growth to some extent. However, rising demand in emerging economies and huge investments in R&D are expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the market.

The dust collectors segment to remain lucrative through 2018–2025-

Based on product type, the dust collectors segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2017 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The same segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.4% till 2025.

The HEPA segment garnered the major share in 2018-

Based on technique, the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to lead the trail throughout the study period. The same segment is also projected to cite the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the estimated period.

The Asia-Pacific segment to rule the roost-

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific segment garnered more than one-third of the total share in 2017 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.4% throughout the study period. The report includes an analysis of the market across other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global smart air purifiers market report include Koninklijke Philips, Xiaomi Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Blue air, Americair Corporation Coway, Honeywell International Inc., Sunbeam Products, Inc., Dyson Technology Limited, and Whirlpool Corporation.

