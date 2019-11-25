NUVIA Opens Austin Office and Adds New Members to Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NUVIA Inc., a leading-edge silicon design company, today announced that it will open new offices in Austin, Texas. The new offices are located on 360 (Capitol of Texas Highway) near the Pennybacker bridge, and will accommodate as many as 75 employees. NUVIA currently has 10 employees in the Austin area, growing to roughly 40 employees by year end.



“As someone who’s worked and lived in the Austin area, I know the incredible talent and heritage this region has in semiconductor engineering,” said Gerard Williams III, CEO, NUVIA. “Our newest location gives us a tremendous combination of location and scalability for the future as we take our first steps to reimagine silicon design for the data center.”

In addition, NUVIA also announced the hiring of Jon Masters as Vice President of Software and Jon Carvill as Vice President of Marketing.



Jon Masters joins NUVIA from IBM/Red Hat, where he was Chief ARM Architect. He created and led the team that built Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM from the ground up. He also drove various industry standards for ARM servers and open interconnects, as well as cross-industry security efforts. Masters is a published author and has co-founded several industry working groups to advance high-performance server technology, and has also driven key technical specifications for ARM in the data center.

Jon Carvill joins NUVIA from Intel, where he most recently served as Vice President of Technology Leadership Marketing, In the role, Carvill drove Intel’s efforts to re-establish an external marketing presence for the company’s foundational technologies. Prior to joining NUVIA, Jon held senior roles in marketing and communications at technology industry leaders Facebook, Qualcomm, GlobalFoundries, AMD and ATI.

Added Williams: “Our ability to attract the semiconductor industry’s best talent is critical as we work to realize an ambitious product and technology vision for our company. The addition of these two new leaders is an important moment for us as we look to aggressively build out our software capabilities and establish a public presence within the industry.”

NUVIA recently announced $53 million in Series A funding, co-led by prominent Silicon Valley investors Capricorn Investment Group, Dell Technologies Capital, Mayfield and WRVI Capital, with additional participation from Nepenthe LLC.

About NUVIA Inc.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, NUVIA was founded on the promise of reimagining silicon design for high-performance computing environments. The company is focused on building products that blend the best attributes of compute performance, power-efficiency and scalability. For more information please visit www.nuviainc.com .

