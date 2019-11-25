Renovo’s “Insight” Wins CES 2020 Innovation Award

“Insight” is accelerating vehicle manufacturers into the $70BN market for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global automotive software company, Renovo, is honored to announce their automotive data management platform, Insight, as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Winner under the “Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation” category. The Innovation Awards program is an annual competition held by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) every year at CES in Las Vegas Nevada. The award honors the best of engineering and design in consumer technology products.



Insight is designed to empower companies that are addressing the massive current economic opportunities of a global ADAS market, which is expected to hit $70.4 billion in 2024, and a wider AV industry projected to reach a massive $800 billion in 2035.

Insight offers vehicle manufacturers and OEMs an edge over their competition, allowing them to develop ADAS features faster resulting in features like driver monitoring, collision avoidance, automatic parking and more to reach the market quicker. Insight enables automotive companies to ingest their vehicle data to the edge, quickly index and tag unstructured data from their development fleets, query the most important insights, and automatically deliver them to distributed engineering teams ten times faster than any other approach.

“Renovo is thrilled to receive this award for our newest product Insight. With Insight we’ve been able to create a solution that addresses the challenges of vehicle and AI data management at scale for the automotive industry,” said Chris Heiser, Renovo CEO. “Insight is enabling AV/ADAS development teams to quickly leverage key data points, allowing their companies to compete with the market faster and with the most advanced features.”

Renovo, an established leader in AV technology, initially created Insight to speed their own development of autonomous safety platforms that power AV fleets today. Insight benefits from nearly a decade of experience developing the world’s most advanced automotive and software systems. Insight, this technology platform is now available to customer ADAS and AV programs worldwide. As with all Renovo products, Insight is open to the Renovo Ecosystem, which consists of dozens of technology solutions from the world’s best AV technology providers.

2020 Innovation honorees were unveiled at CES Unveiled New York, an invite-only event that provides a sneak peek of the latest emerging technologies and trends leading up to the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2020.

About Renovo

Renovo is an automotive vehicle software company focused on enabling the global commercialization of autonomous vehicle fleets. Renovo’s scalable platform merges software, data management, and automotive-grade safety systems into a unified solution for autonomous vehicle fleet deployments. Renovo combines Silicon Valley agility with proven automotive capabilities in a singular commitment to bring autonomous vehicles to the greatest scale, highest safety and lowest cost imaginable.

Mike West

+1 415-689-8574

renovo@codewordagency.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7a43791-ce2b-4525-9cd1-7397ced06f3c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fb7d362-99a3-443a-a288-78f5c5cde837

Renovo Insight Renovo’s “Insight” Wins CES 2020 Innovation Award Renovo's Insight AV data management platform awarded Renovo's Insight selected as a CES Innovation Award Honoree



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.