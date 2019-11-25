GlobalTranz CEO Honored for Leadership in Technology by Stevie Awards’ Women in Business Program

Renee Krug recognized with Gold trophy and Silver medal for Woman of the Year in Technology and Most Innovative Woman in Technology

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc. , a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Renee Krug, has been named a Woman of the Year in Technology and Most Innovative Woman in Technology by the 2019 Stevie Awards for Women in Business program. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honors executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run worldwide.



GlobalTranz has developed a number of new technology products and capabilities for clients under Krug’s leadership, including the new GTZcommand™ Transportation Management System (TMS) platform built for monitoring and managing logistics operations, and GTZamp™ , a next-generation digital freight matching solution. Beyond helping to advance the company’s technology mission, Krug has been instrumental in GlobalTranz’s overall growth, including strong increases in gross and net revenue driven by strong growth in the company’s Managed Transportation Services offering and continued M&A activity that enhances its ability to serve customers.

“Renee is an action-oriented executive whose presence at GlobalTranz has been instrumental to the company’s success since she joined in 2014,” said Bob Farrell, Executive Chairman of GlobalTranz. “This distinction is a well-deserved recognition of the impact she continues to make not only at GlobalTranz but across the industry.”

Krug was awarded the gold trophy for Woman of the Year in Technology and a silver medal for Most Innovative Woman in Technology. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are globally known for their recognition of entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they lead.

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2019 , GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation , a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Nick Fryer Director of Public Relations & Content Marketing 224-515-7383



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.