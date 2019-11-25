SIAM Welcomes First-Ever Director of Development and Corporate Relations

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) has announced that Ken Boyden assumed the position of Director of Development and Corporate Relations earlier this month to expand the impact of SIAM’s already far-reaching programs and initiatives.

Ken Boyden, JD, Ed.D. (CFRE) brings more than 30 years of non-profit and legal experience to SIAM after having previously served organizations as an Executive Director, Vice-President, and District Judge in Delaware County, PA. Dr. Boyden’s hands-on approach to institutional development also shines through his current external roles as Associate Dean at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy and sole principle at Rydal Advancement Strategies, a firm providing strategic counsel to 501(c)(3) organizations.

“I am very excited to be serving SIAM in the important area of fundraising and development because I know of the remarkable mission, work, and impact of SIAM and its members to society. The opportunity to establish the foundation upon which SIAM will seek, receive, and implement philanthropic support from our community is a truly compelling role to me,” said Boyden “I have been involved in leading and counseling development efforts for many impactful domestic and international nonprofits, and to be serving the SIAM community in this regard is an exciting time for me. I look forward to serving the SIAM family and am happy to assist in expanding the impact of the Society through our development work.”

Jim Crowley, SIAM Executive Director, said, “We are excited about the new director position and to have someone with Ken’s experience and expertise on our team. We are confident this will be a strong program for SIAM that will help us grow as an organization and allow us to support even more activities to serve the applied mathematics and computational science community.” Crowley noted that having a development and fundraising team is something new for SIAM and provides an opportunity for devoted SIAM members to contribute to the health and sustenance of the organization.

About Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics

Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM), headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is an international society of more than 14,000 individual, academic and corporate members from 85 countries. SIAM helps build cooperation between mathematics and the worlds of science and technology to solve real-world problems through publications, conferences, and communities like chapters, sections and activity groups. Learn more at siam.org.

Becky Kerner Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics 267-350-6383 kerner@siam.org



