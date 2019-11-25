Jitterbit Announces New Senior Vice President of Product Management to Build on Customer Success

Market Leader in Enterprise iPaaS Adds Product Management Expert in Response to Growing Demand for Rapid Integration and API Offerings

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, today announced that it has brought on Vito Salvaggio as senior vice president of product management to shepherd development and long-term product strategy. This new hire follows closely on the heels of Jitterbit’s decision to bring on Manoj Chaudhary as chief technology officer and senior vice president of engineering.



Vito Salvaggio has been a product manager and led product management teams for more than 25 years, becoming an expert in key technology areas including mobile, web analytics, log management, IoT, digital media, DevOps and more. He has held positions at four startups and two mid-size companies, along with tech giants such as Apple and HP. His work has helped drive five successful exits for venture-backed companies: three acquisitions and two IPOs. Salvaggio is equally comfortable in early-stage startups or as a hands-on executive, as well as running globally distributed cross-functional teams consisting of more than 125 people. He is an advisor and mentor to three startups and participates in MIT’s Venture Mentoring Service.

“Jitterbit is the only API integration platform in the industry that covers the complete lifecycle from inception through management and deployment for both APIs and integrations in one easy-to-use platform. We are proud to deliver solutions that make our customers’ digital transformations possible,” said George Gallegos, CEO of Jitterbit. “Our team draws from the best of the best in the industry, and we focus on listening to our customers and then translating their needs into product offerings efficiently and effectively. Vito is the perfect addition to help lead this effort, and we’re proud to have him on our team as we continue to evolve our technology and deliver measurable value to our customers.”

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

Media Contact:

jitterbit@bocacommunications.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.