Global AR & VR Display Market by Device Type, Technology, Application, Display Trends & Geography - Forecast to 2024

The "AR and VR Display Market by Device Type (AR HMD, VR HMD, HUD, Projector), Technology (AR, VR), Application (Consumer, Enterprise, Commercial, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense), Display Trends, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AR and VR display market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to USD 4.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of AR and VR devices in various applications, increasing demand for OLED in AR and VR devices, rising technological advancement and growing use of microdisplays in AR and VR devices are the major factors fueling the growth of the overall market. However, the deployment of full-screen alternatives, competition from existing devices with traditional displays, and limited content availability are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.



The report profiles key players in the AR and VR display market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Sony (Japan), eMagin (US), Kopin (US), LG Display (South Korea), Japan Display (Japan), Syndiant (US), AU Optronics (Taiwan), Barco (Belgium), Seiko Epson (Japan), BEO Technology (China), HOLOEYE Photonics (Germany), Himax Technologies (Taiwan), Jasper Display (Taiwan), Raontech (South Korea), Innolux (Taiwan), OLiGHTEK (China), Fraunhofer (Germany), Universal Display (US), ITRI (Taiwan), New Vision Display (China), INT Tech (Hong Kong), EverDisplay Optronics (China), and CREAL3D (Switzerland).

VR HMDs to lead AR and VR display market during the forecast period



The use of VR HMDs in gaming and entertainment in the consumer space is the primary driver for the growth of the VR HMD panel market. New entrants in the form of local vendors coming in from APAC countries would be major consumers of VR HMD panels. The commercial sector is expected to grow at the highest growth rate owing to the use of VR HMDs on a large scale in tourism and sight-seeing, as well as in the retail sector. The realistic and interactive real-time environment offered by these devices makes them ideal for gaming and entertainment.



Enterprise application to lead the AR display market during the forecast period



AR is a cutting-edge technology involved in the Industry 4.0 trend. The use of AR devices helps minimize human errors, improves efficiency, and reduces expenses. The AR devices have a wide range of use cases, namely in operations for installation and assembly, maintenance and remote assistance, training, quality control, safety management, and for design and visualization. There is a growing number of use cases of AR HMD for maintenance and repair, allowing a worker to repair an engine by superimposing images and information in his actual line of sight. Complex procedural repairs can be broken down into a series of simple steps offering instructions at a glance. This would help enterprise applications to lead the AR display market during the forecast period.



APAC to register the highest CAGR in AR and VR display market by 2024



The presence of significant AR and VR display manufacturers in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan is the primary driver of the AR and VR display market. The majority of the demand for AR and VR displays is expected to derive from consumer, enterprise, commercial, and automotive applications. These applications offer huge potential for the AR and VR market because of the increasing awareness among consumers and the rising adoption of new technologies in various industries, especially in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. APAC will grow at the highest CAGR and is also expected to lead the AR and VR display market by 2024.



Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the global AR and VR display market based on technology, device type, application, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about the AR and VR display market and forecasts the same till 2024.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments the AR and VR display market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and capital funding.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in AR and VR Display Market

4.2 VR Display Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.3 AR Display Market: Developed vs Developing Markets, 2018 and 2024 (USD Million)

4.4 VR Display Market: Major Countries

4.5 AR Display Market: Major Applications



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of AR and VR Devices in Various Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for OLED Displays in AR and VR Devices

5.2.1.3 Rising Technological Advancement and Growing Use of Microdisplays in AR and VR Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Deployment of Widescreen Alternatives

5.2.2.2 Competition From Existing Devices With Traditional Displays

5.2.2.3 Limited Content Availability

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Display Technologies - Micro-LED

5.2.3.2 Growing Investments in AR and VR Devices From Tech-Giants

5.2.3.3 Technological Advancements in Gaming

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Display Latency and Limited Field of View (FOV)

5.2.4.2 High Cost Devices

5.2.4.3 Complex Manufacturing Processes



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Research and Development

6.2.2 Panel Manufacturing

6.2.3 Product Integration

6.2.4 Input Suppliers

6.3 Trends

6.3.1 Artificial Intelligence

6.3.2 Microdisplay



7 Display Trends of AR and VR Display

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

7.3 Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

7.4 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)

7.5 Micro-LED

7.6 Digital Light Processing (DLP)



8 AR and VR Display Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 AR

8.2.1 HMDS and HUDS to Play Crucial Role in High Growth of AR Technology in Market

8.3 VR

8.3.1 Use of VR HMDS in Consumer Application to Drive Growth of VR Technology in Market



9 AR and VR Display Market, By Device Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hmd

9.2.1 AR Hmd

9.2.1.1 Use of AR HMDS in Enterprise Application Offers Growth Opportunities

9.2.2 VR Hmd

9.2.2.1 Gaming and Entertainment to Drive Use of VR HMDS

9.3 Hud

9.3.1 Use of AR HUDS in Automotive and Aerospace & Defense to Play Crucial Role to Drive Growth

9.4 Projectors

9.4.1 Use of Projectors in Commercial Application to Drive Growth



10 AR and VR Display Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 AR Display Applications

10.2.1 Consumer

10.2.1.1 Gaming

10.2.1.1.1 Increased Demand for AR-Based Gaming Will Drive Growth of Consumer Application

10.2.1.2 Sports and Entertainment

10.2.1.2.1 Sports Broadcasting to Play Crucial Role in High Growth of Sports and Entertainment Application

10.2.2 Commercial

10.2.2.1 Use of AR in Education and Tourism to Drive Growth of Commercial Application

10.2.3 Enterprise (Manufacturing)

10.2.3.1 Augment of Industry 4.0 Will Be Major Growth Avenue for Enterprise Application

10.2.4 Automotive

10.2.4.1 Use of AR HUDS Onto Windshield Will Play Crucial Role in Market Growth

10.2.5 Healthcare

10.2.5.1 Reduction in Complexity for Surgeries and Procedures Will Drive the Use of AR in Healthcare Application

10.2.6 Aerospace & Defense

10.2.6.1 Use of AR Devices to Gain Competitive Advantage in Aerospace & Defense Application

10.2.7 Energy

10.2.7.1 Use of AR for Improving Safety, and Maintenance & Repair Will Play Crucial Role in Growth of Energy Application in AR Display Market

10.2.8 Others

10.3 VR Display Applications

10.3.1 Consumer

10.3.1.1 Gaming

10.3.1.1.1 Immersive Gaming to Drive Growth of VR Gaming Application

10.3.1.2 Sports and Entertainment

10.3.1.2.1 Improved Athletic Performance Using VR to Drive Growth of the Market in Sports & Entertainment Application

10.3.2 Commercial

10.3.2.1 Virtual Classrooms to Play Crucial Role in Growth of VR Display Market

10.3.3 Enterprise (Manufacturing)

10.3.3.1 Training and Simulation to Be Major Growth Avenues in Enterprise Application

10.3.4 Healthcare

10.3.4.1 Intraprocedural Visualization and Patient Rehabilitation to Be Major Growth Factors in Healthcare Application

10.3.5 Aerospace & Defense

10.3.5.1 Use of Combat Simulations to Be Leading Driver for Growth of Aerospace & Defense Application

10.3.6 Others



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 APAC

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Local Producers of VR and AR Devices Will Drive Growth of Market in China

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Use of AR and VR in International Gaming Events Will Play Crucial Role in High Growth of Market in Japan

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Attractive Market Opportunity and Increasing Number of AR and VR Startups Will Drive Growth of AR and VR Display Market in India

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Advent of 5G in the Region Along With Growing Demand for HMDS for Gaming Applications to Boost Growth of Market in South Korea

11.2.5 Rest of APAC

11.3 North America

11.3.1 US

11.3.1.1 Strong Presence of AR Hmd Companies in the US Likely to Drive the Market

11.3.2 Canada

11.3.2.1 Use of AR and VR in Enterprise Application Would Drive Growth of Market in Canada

11.3.3 Mexico

11.3.3.1 Large Video-Gaming Industry in the Country Likely to Drive Growth of Market

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 UK

11.4.1.1 Large Video-Gaming Industry in the Country Likely to Drive Growth of Market

11.4.2 Germany

11.4.2.1 Automation in Manufacturing Would Boost Market Growth in Germany

11.4.3 France

11.4.3.1 High Demand for AR and VR in Aerospace & Defense to Boost Its Growth in France

11.4.4 Rest of Europe

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 the Middle East & Africa

11.5.1.1 Use of AR and VR in Oil & Gas and Mining to Drive Growth of Market in Middle East & Africa

11.5.2 South America

11.5.2.1 Growing Market for Gaming and Entertainment in South America to Propel Growth of Market



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Ranking Analysis of Players in the AR and VR Display Market

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.4.1 Product Launches and Developments

12.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Contracts, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

12.4.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Samsung Electronics

13.2.2 Sony

13.2.3 Emagin Corporation

13.2.4 Kopin Corporation

13.2.5 LG Display

13.2.6 Japan Display (JDI)

13.2.7 Syndiant

13.2.8 AU Optronics

13.2.9 Barco

13.2.10 Seiko Epson

13.2.11 BOE Technology

13.2.12 Holoeye Photonics

13.3 Key Innovators

13.3.1 Himax Technologies

13.3.2 Innolux Corporation

13.3.3 Truly International

13.3.4 Creal3D

13.3.5 Int Tech (Chuangwang)

13.3.6 Jasper Display Corp. (JDC)

13.3.7 Olightek

13.3.8 Everdisplay Optronics

13.3.9 New Vision Display (NVD)

13.3.10 Raontech

13.4 Other Players

13.4.1 Universal Display Corporation

13.4.2 Fraunhofer Fep

13.4.3 Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

13.4.4 Google

13.4.5 Vuzix

13.4.6 Magic Leap

13.4.7 Oculus

13.4.8 HTC



