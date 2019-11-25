Sono-Tek Corporation Selects PCG Advisory for Investor Relations and Strategic Communications

/EIN News/ -- MILTON, NY, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Sono-Tek Corp. (OTCQX: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that it has retained PCG Advisory Inc., a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations and strategic communications.



Sono-Tek is the leading provider of ultrasonic coating systems for medical devices, semiconductors and electronics components, glass and specialty glass for electronic devices and recently reported record quarterly sales of $3.35 million for its second fiscal quarter and continued record backlog.

Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Chairman and CEO of Sono-Tek, commented, “Our second fiscal quarter revenues were up 19% over last year, with a strong increase in the bottom line, and we project a good second half as well, with third quarter revenues expected to be 15%-20% above last year’s third quarter, and for this trend to continue in the fourth quarter. Many things are contributing to our growth this year including entry into larger and more complex coating machine applications, new segments of our historical electronics and medical markets, and the introduction of advanced six axis coating solutions to supplement our robust three-dimensional multi axis solutions.



“We use our Applications Engineering resources to help customers bridge the gap between their needs and our equipment, assuring their successful implementation in increasingly complex applications. The current and anticipated growth has led us to increase our manufacturing capacity and to add new computer controlled manufacturing equipment to meet these demands. With our outlook for continued strong growth, we believe that it’s the right time to raise our profile with the investment community, and this has led to our engagement with PCG Advisory.”



Jeff Ramson, Founder and CEO of PCG Advisory, added, “As Sono-Tek’s strategy to provide customers with a high level of application engineering support in combination with their large complex ultrasonic coating systems continues to gain momentum, it has become increasingly important to increase the Company’s awareness among investors and other key stakeholders. My team has a proven track record of creating targeted messaging and connecting clients with the right investors and we look forward to putting this expertise to work for Sono-Tek Corporation.”



About Sono-Tek Corp.

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.



The Company's solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.



Sono-Tek's growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers' products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.



About PCG Advisory Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions; political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting Sono-Tek’s operations or the demand for its products; timely development and market acceptance of new products and paid coating services; adequacy of financing; capacity additions; the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; continued effectiveness of investment in application engineering support; the successful transition to sales of more complex systems; maintenance of order backlog; consummation of order proposals; continued sales growth in the Electronics/Microelectronics and Medical market areas; and the ability to achieve increased sales volume and net income at projected levels. Sono-Tek refers you to documents that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs containing additional important information.

Contacts: Stephen Bagley, CFO Sono-Tek Corporation sbagley@sono-tek.com 845-795-2020 Investor Relations: Stephanie Prince PCG Advisory (646) 762-4518 sprince@pcgadvisory.com



