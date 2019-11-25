SPAR Group Announces Appointment of New VP of Business Development

/EIN News/ -- WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGRP), a leading supplier of retail merchandising, business technology and other marketing services in ten countries throughout North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa, today announced the appointment of Robert Job as Vice President of Business Development.



“Rob has considerable experience in our industry with long-standing relationships with consumer-packaged goods companies and has been in, and around, retail his entire career. His industry experience and contacts will allow him to get up to speed and add value to the team quickly,” commented Gerry Marrone, Chief Revenue Officer.

"With SPAR’s strong reputation for providing world-class in-store merchandising services, I am excited to join this talented team. I am eager to start putting my experience to use, driving new customer acquisition and connecting clients to SPAR’s differentiated solutions,” said Mr. Job.

Mr. Job has 30 years of experience in the consumer goods/retail industry including sales leadership roles at PromoWorks, PromoEdge/Menasha and Valassis.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. is a diversified international merchandising and marketing services Company and provides a broad array of services worldwide to help companies improve their sales, operating efficiency and profits at retail locations. The Company provides merchandising and other marketing services to manufacturers, distributors and retailers worldwide and coordinates the operations through the use of multi-lingual proprietary technology which drives the logistics, communication and reporting for global operations and customers. SPAR works primarily in mass merchandiser, office supply, value, grocery, drug, independent, convenience, home improvement and electronics stores; as well as providing furniture and other product assembly services, audit services, in-store events, technology services and marketing research. The Company has supplied projects and product services in the United States since certain of its predecessors were formed in 1979 and internationally since the Company acquired its first international subsidiary in Japan, in May of 2001. Product services include restocking and adding new products, removing spoiled or outdated products, resetting categories "on the shelf" in accordance with client or store schematics, confirming and replacing shelf tags, setting new sale or promotional product displays and advertising, replenishing kiosks, providing in-store event staffing and providing assembly services in stores, homes and offices. Audit services include price audits, point of sale audits, out of stock audits, intercept surveys and planogram audits. Other merchandising services include whole store or departmental product sets or resets (including new store openings), new product launches, in-store demonstrations, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support and product recalls. The Company currently does business in ten countries that encompass approximately 50% of the total world population through its operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, South Africa, India, China, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and Turkey. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com .

Company Contact: James R. Segreto Chief Financial Officer SPAR Group, Inc. (248) 364-7727 Investor Contact: Dave Mossberg Three Part Advisors (817) 310-0051



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.