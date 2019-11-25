Avadim Health Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadim Health, Inc. announced today that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.



This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Consumer Investors:

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Healthcare Investors:

Stephanie Carrington

Westwicke/ICR

646-277-1282

Stephanie.Carrington@icrinc.com

Media:

Sean Leous

Westwicke/ICR

646-677-1839

Sean.Leous@icrinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.