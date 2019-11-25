Avadim Health Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
/EIN News/ -- ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadim Health, Inc. announced today that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.
Consumer Investors:
John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254
John.Mills@icrinc.com
Healthcare Investors:
Stephanie Carrington
Westwicke/ICR
646-277-1282
Stephanie.Carrington@icrinc.com
Media:
Sean Leous
Westwicke/ICR
646-677-1839
Sean.Leous@icrinc.com
