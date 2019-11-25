OSS to Present at Benchmark’s 8th Annual Discovery 1x1 Conference, December 4, 2019

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has been invited to present at the Benchmark Company’s 8th Annual Discovery 1x1 Conference being held on December 4, 2019 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

OSS CFO John Morrison is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.



Management will discuss its award-winning AI on the FLY® technology and recent major contract wins, including a $36 million multi-year contract to provide mil-spec flash storage arrays for an airborne military radar application and a $60 million multi-year OEM contract to provide video display servers for media, entertainment and broadcast production applications.

The company recently reported record Q3 2019 results, with revenue up 55% to $14.9 million and net income of $545,000 or $0.03 per basic and diluted share. OSS also provided guidance for revenue of $55 million to $58 million, or up 49% to 57%, for the full year of 2019.

The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format.



To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, contact your Benchmark Company representative or visit www.benchmarkcompany.com/conferences. To request a one-on-one meeting with OSS email your request to events@benchmarkcompany.com.

About the Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company, LLC is a diversified financial services firm that offers a full-suite of investment banking and institutional brokerage services. It was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Boston and Milwaukee. Its focus is on fostering the long-term success of its corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful and actionable research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. For more information, go to www.benchmarkcompany.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved.

Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the performance of OSS-Volta16 AI on the Fly™ GPU accelerated computing systems, industry trends regarding deployment of computing power in the field, the occurrence and attendance of planned events, the fitness of our products for a particular application or market, and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact



