MamaMancini’s Continues Active Investor Relations Activity and Will Attend Two Major Investor Conferences in December

/EIN News/ -- EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products, today announced that management will attend the Benchmark Discovery 1x1 Conference in New York City as well as the LD Micro Main Event in Los Angeles.

MamaMancini’s management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day for each event and is scheduled to present at the LD Micro Main Event as follows:

Benchmark Discovery 1x1 Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Location: The New York Athletic Club (180 Central Park South, New York City, NY 10019)

LD Micro Main Event

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Presentation: 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Location: Luxe Sunset Hotel in Track 4 (11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049)

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Benchmark or LD Micro representative.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meatloaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta dinner kits with beef, turkey, pork and chicken varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company’s products are frequently offered for sale on QVC, the world’s largest direct to consumer marketer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 385-6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us





