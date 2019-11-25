Image Protect Kicks Off Advertiser Program on Fotofy Platform with Two Emerging Fitness Brands

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to report that the Company has onboarded two notable emerging brands in the fitness space to kick off growth in advertising partners on its recently launched Fotofy Platform, the digital image sharing and monetization platform that drives Image Protect’s growing in-image ad model.



“We are now ahead of schedule as the Fotofy Platform ramps up as an important new strategic option for advertisers,” commented Matthew Goldman, CEO of Image Protect. “Growth in user activity and image embeds has been stronger than we anticipated at the pre-marketing stage. As a result, we have already started to field interest from brands, with Powertec and Terra-Core Fitness representing the first brands to be officially onboarded as advertising partners on Fotofy.”

Powertec is a pioneer and leader in innovative strength equipment. Headquartered in southern California, and with operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Powertec continues to design and produce a full line of innovative strength equipment for home and light commercial use. The Powertec brand name is highly sought after by both professional athletes and enthusiasts looking for commercial quality gym equipment that can be customized and expanded, with extensive accessory modularizations, at home gym prices. Please be sure to check Powertec.com for more information.

Terra-Core Fitness describes itself as “the centerpiece of your home gym”. The Terra-Core product is a combination fitness equipment product that can function as a step, balance trainer, workout bench, and multi-faceted group-x machine. The company was a recent feature on the popular TV show, “Shark Tank”, where it was well-received and awarded with investment capital. Find more information at TerraCoreFitness.com .

Mr. Goldman continued, “Having brands onboard directly is a testament to our site at this stage of development, and partnering with these two excellent emerging brands provides us with the opportunity to begin placing strategic ads on Fotofy already.”

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

