GDET Announces The Greenery to Open Physical CBD Products Store in Eighth Largest Mall in US

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD, Blockchain, and Luxury Retail markets, is excited to announce that the Company has signed a two-month holiday season lease to open a physical store location for The Greenery (TheGreeneryCo.com) at Palisades Center (often referred to as the Palisades Mall) in West Nyack, New York, the second-largest shopping mall in the New York metropolitan area and the eighth-largest in the United States.

The Greenery, Palisades Center, will be fully open for business this week ahead of Black Friday.

“Research shows that CBD brands can powerfully differentiate themselves through a physical store presence in high consumer traffic areas,” commented, Anil Idnani, CEO of GDET. “We will have a prime location in one of the highest foot traffic areas of one of the most popular malls in the country during the height of the strongest shopping season of the year during CBDs breakout year. We see this as a difference-making moment as we continue to build the Greenery brand as a leader in the CBD product market.”

Management notes that The Greenery takes over the store location lease today, November 25. The leased location is in a prime spot in one of the highest traffic areas in the mall, near the entertainment section, a number of popular restaurants, and the AMC movie theater anchor. Palisades Center is one of the most popular shopping locations in the country, hosting over 20 million shoppers per year.

The Greenery Store Highlights

Two-month lease to maximize consumer exposure during prime holiday shopping season

Store located in high foot-traffic area in eighth largest mall in US

Palisades Center sees over 20 million shoppers annually

Store will feature products available at TheGreeneryCo.com, including new CBD dog treats, honey hemp, face masks, CBD oils, CBD soft gels, and CBD salve

Company takes over the location today, November 25, 2019

Store will be fully open for business this week, ahead of Black Friday

Mr. Idnani continued, “We expect strong sales given our prime location and the dramatic growth in consumer awareness of the benefits of CBD we have seen this year. We also expect to powerfully benefit from exposing our branding to such a huge wave of consumer foot traffic. This is one of the most lucrative and popular shopping locations in the country and it will be at its absolute height of activity during the holidays. We will have direct access to millions of eyeballs over the course of the next two months, and we plan to make a major impression.”

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company currently manufactures, wholesales, and markets a portfolio of blockchain/financial service-based products. GDET strives to become one of the premier Cryptocurrency mining facilities that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers worldwide to ensure future purchasing. The company currently has two subsidiaries, DreamCard and HyperDigital Technologies, which both offer a selection of transactional-based products and services. DreamCard allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state of the art online platform. HyperDigital Technologies is the Cryptocurrency ATM sector of GDET and aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.

