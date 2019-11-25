Floriculture Market Report 2019 Global Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications Trend 2019-2024

Global Floriculture Market Research Report For 2019 Set To Grow According To Forecasts

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Floriculture Industry

Description

Floriculture, or as it is known in many regions flower farming, can be termed as a discipline of horticulture that focuses particularly on the cultivation of flowering and various ornamental plants that find significant application in gardens, floristry, and various other associated industries. Floriculture depends on the production of houseplants, flowering gardens, bedding plants, pot plants, cut cultivated greens, and cut flowers. The global market for floriculture is expecting substantial growth that would thrive on better technological integration and collaboration amidst various technology providers from diverse countries.

The floriculture market includes several types like flowering plants that are largely used for indoor purposes. Foliage plants that find application in pots and hanging baskets for patio use and its large variants find application in hotel, office, and restaurant interiors. Cut flowers that find application in ornamental bunches or as bouquets decorated with cut foliage.

In floriculture, farming flowers and foliage play a special role using which the market can thrive in the coming years. Various types, such as training, spacing, and pruning plants to ensure optimal harvest of flower and launch better post-harvest treatment, that includes storage, preservation, chemical treatments, and packaging can be taken as an integral part of floriculture. In various industries, this segment is gaining traction as various associated manufacturers prefer pure products without any artificial substance.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3668413-global-floriculture-market-analysis-2013-2018-and-forecast-2019-2024

Segmentation:

The global market for floriculture can be studied with eyes on segmentation that include type and application. These segments have significant coverage of various influencers that can impact the global market in the coming years. These analyses are further backed by figures received from various volume-wise and value-wise study.

By type, the global market for floriculture can be segmented into cut flowers, bedding plants, potted plants, decorative items, ornamental, and others.

By application, the market report for the floriculture can be segmented into garden & parks, hospitality sector, events, industrial use, perfume, and others. The industrial sector is generating strong demand as they prefer flowers without any kind of impurities.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is known for its extensive researches in the field of floriculture. The regional market for flowers and also the demand from various gardens are expected to take the regional market forward in no time. In addition, various government projects are influencing the growth of floriculture. North America would also spend substantial amount of money on taking the global market ahead. The Asia Pacific region can benefit significantly from the contributions made by various market players. Also, the regional market is witnessing various cross-continent tie-ups that would surely boost the market prospects. In addition, emerging economies are looking at it as a sector with huge growth potential, which can ensure hike in revenue generation.

Industry News:

In September 2019, the Government of Punjab announced that they are going to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for floriculture at Doraha in Ludhiana in collaboration with the Dutch government as the regional government has realized the potential impact of the floriculture and the revenue it can generate from the sector.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3668413-global-floriculture-market-analysis-2013-2018-and-forecast-2019-2024



Mentioned Key Player Profiles :

Dümmen Orange

Syngenta Flowers

Finlays

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Oserian

Selecta One

Washington Bulb

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

Carzan Flowers

Rosebud

Kariki

Multiflora

Karen Roses

Harvest Flower

Queens Group

Ball Horticultural

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

3 Floriculture Market by Type

4 Major Companies List

5 Market Competition

6 Demand by End Market

7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price

9 Research Conclusion

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3668413

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.