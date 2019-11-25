Enterprises Accelerate Digital Business Innovation and Operational Excellence with New Flux7 Services

Flux7 expands portfolio of IT services to help enterprises architect adaptive, secure digital business technology platforms

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux7 , an IT services provider helping organizations innovate and achieve agility at the speed of the market, today announced a new and evolved portfolio of services to help enterprise organizations design, architect and implement digital business technology platforms that support digital transformation and optimization. Through a combination of consulting services, agile delivery, and advanced cloud technology and integration solutions, Flux7 helps enterprises define and execute a practical and progressive roadmap for architecting secure, adaptive technology platforms that help create business advantage through digital innovation and operational excellence.



“Since its start in 2013, Flux7 has helped enterprises implement technology-enabled solutions for secure cloud infrastructure and application migration and modernization. As the evolution of cloud adoption changes the very nature of business and markets, we’re focused on enabling our customers to create greater value through digital business technology platforms that evolve and scale with the business,” said Aater Suleman, co-founder and CEO of Flux7. “Flux7’s portfolio of services are aligned to help customers innovate quickly and create and adapt to new business models for delivering outstanding customer experiences and operational excellence.”

According to the November 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Business Consulting and Implementation Services, “despite the digital transformation hype, 54% of leaders say their organization doesn’t have a clear vision for transformation, and only 11% have scaled digital business transformation.”* Flux7 helps enterprises define and execute a practical and progressive roadmap for architecting secure, adaptive technology platforms to support digital business, while adopting best practices and learning necessary skills to self-manage and support new capabilities and models as they evolve. By supporting enterprises to implementing digital platforms incrementally, Flux7 customers can realize ROI quickly and make adjustments as their vision changes.

Flux7 Digital Business Technology Platform Services build on industry, technology and cloud expertise from a proven track record of delivering more than 400 projects to enable DevOps at scale and contribute to digital business platforms. In 2019, 80 percent of the company’s projects were roughly evenly split between efforts focused on enabling software innovation and enforcing security and compliance through automation and architectural design. Nearly a further 13 percent of projects focused on enabling analytics.

With Flux7, enterprises gain the following advantages:

Accelerate software innovation using automation to deploy services and applications including CI/CD pipelines, microservices, container infrastructure, serverless application enablement and DevOps toolchains.

using automation to deploy services and applications including CI/CD pipelines, microservices, container infrastructure, serverless application enablement and DevOps toolchains. Enforce security and compliance by ensuring the cloud environment and workloads use best practices with automation and meet security standards throughout the lifecycle.

by ensuring the cloud environment and workloads use best practices with automation and meet security standards throughout the lifecycle. Enable advanced analytics to establish secure, scalable, analytical and decisioning capabilities with right-sized use of data lakes and data warehousing, centralize data management, data governance, machine learning and AI.

to establish secure, scalable, analytical and decisioning capabilities with right-sized use of data lakes and data warehousing, centralize data management, data governance, machine learning and AI. Maximize cloud benefits and reduce the toil of operating in the cloud by implementing operational automation and cost optimization through Flux7’s cloud-native services and framework for application and workload migration.

*Gartner “Market Guide for Digital Business Consulting and Implementation Services,” Katie Gove, et al, 14 November 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Flux7

Flux7 is an IT services firm helping businesses to improve agility by designing, implementing and transferring knowledge to customers. By collaborating with customers to implement cloud automation using the latest technologies and strategies, Flux7 accelerates projects to support digital software innovation and operational excellence. Founded in 2013, Flux7 has delivered over 400 projects using DevOps strategies to over 170 enterprise companies spanning life sciences, automotive, manufacturing, financial, retail and other sectors. Learn how Flux7 helps businesses bring solutions to market faster at https://www.flux7.com, get real-world information about IT modernization and DevOps at https://www.flux7.com/blog/ or follow us on Linked in at https://www.linkedin.com/company/flux7-labs .

Flux7 Media Contact:

Heather Racicot

Flux7

360-632-5616

heather.racicot@flux7.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.