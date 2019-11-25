NeuBase Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December

/EIN News/ -- Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference panel discussion at 12:30 p.m. ET on December 3rd



Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET on December 4th

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing next-generation antisense therapies to address genetic diseases, announced today that Dietrich Stephan, Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will participate in a panel discussion at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2019, as well as present a corporate overview and business update at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference, which are both being held in December.

Conferences Details:

Event: Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2019 Panel: GenomeRx Therapeutics: The Next Exciting Wave Date: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 Time: 12:30 p.m. EST Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Boston Event: 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. EST Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is developing the next generation of gene silencing therapies with its flexible, highly specific synthetic antisense oligonucleotides. The proprietary NeuBase peptide-nucleic acid (PNA) antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL™) platform allows for the rapid development of targeted drugs, increasing the treatment opportunities for the hundreds of millions of people affected by rare genetic diseases, including those that can only be treated through accessing of genomic loci or secondary and tertiary RNA structures. Using PATrOL technology, NeuBase aims to first tackle rare, genetic neurological disorders.

NeuBase Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

OP: (617) 430-7576

NeuBase Media Contact:

Travis Kruse

Russo Partners

travis.kruse@russopartnersllc.com

OP: (212) 845-4272

Ned Berkowitz

Russo Partners

ned.berkowitz@russopartnersllc.com

OP: (646) 942-5629



