TYME to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on November 27 to Honor All Stakeholders Committed to Finding a Cure for Patients with Pancreatic Cancer

TYME’s oral SM-88 represents a new approach designed to selectively disrupt protein synthesis in cancers - demonstrated responses in 15 different cancer types across four separate studies

Data presented at ESMO GI 2019 from TYME-88-PANC Phase II study demonstrated encouraging overall survival trends in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer

TYME Expects Enrollment of Patients in the Pivotal Stage of TYME-88-Panc Trial to Evaluate Oral SM-88 for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer by Year-End

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™), today announced it will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Wednesday, November 27, to honor the many stakeholders who are committed to finding a cure for patients with pancreatic cancer during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. TYME will be joined by employees, oncologists, researchers and representatives of leading patient advocacy organizations for pancreatic cancer, namely the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) and the Lustgarten Foundation.

CMBTs are proprietary investigational compounds that are believed to disrupt cancer cells’ protein synthesis, leading to a breakdown of the cancer’s key defenses and cell death. In clinical trials, SM-88 has demonstrated encouraging tumor responses across 15 different cancers, including pancreatic, prostate, sarcoma, breast, lung, and lymphoma cancers with minimal serious grade 3 or higher adverse events.



"Our ultimate goal is to transform lives and give hope to people suffering from pancreatic cancer every single day," said Steve Hoffman, CEO of TYME. “We are committed to execute on our strategy of investing in the science of next-generation CMBTs to create disease-altering medicines for patients with metastatic cancers. Moreover, we are excited about the potential of SM-88 as a first-in-class cancer metabolism-based therapy and are looking forward to evaluating this promising new approach in our new pivotal study."



TYME has launched the pivotal stage of the TYME-88-Panc study designed as a multi-center randomized (1:1), controlled pivotal trial that will evaluate the efficacy and safety of SM-88 used with MPS (methoxsalen, phenytoin, sirolimus) in patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas whose disease has progressed or recurred and have received two lines of prior systemic therapy. Approximately 250 patients will be randomized to receive 920 mg of SM-88 with MPS (Arm A n=125) or one of three pre-defined single agent therapies (Arm B n=125). Patients will be treated until there is unacceptable toxicity, disease progression or if any treatment discontinuation criteria are met. The primary endpoint is overall survival (OS). Key exploratory endpoints include progression free survival (PFS), clinical benefit response rate (CBR), defined as patients achieving stable disease or better, circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and quality of life (QOL). The study will include leading pancreatic cancer research sites across the United States. Click here to learn more .

Patients and physicians can access www.TYMETRIALS.com for more information about ongoing SM-88 clinical trials. SM-88 is not approved for the treatment of patients with any disease condition.

About Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Advanced pancreatic cancer is a difficult-to-treat cancer with the lowest survival rates among all cancer types. Across all patients with pancreatic cancer, relative 5-year survival is 9% and is less than 3% for those with advanced disease.2 The median survival for patients in end-stage of the disease is approximately 3 months. There are two main types of pancreatic cancer - adenocarcinomas, which accounts for approximately 93% of all pancreatic cancer, and neuroendocrine tumors. Pancreatic cancer is relatively uncommon with new cases accounting for only 2.5% of all newly diagnosed cancers. However, pancreatic cancer is the fourth most common cause of cancer death for men and women in the United States.

About SM-88

SM-88 is an oral investigational modified proprietary tyrosine derivative that is believed to interrupt the metabolic processes of cancer cells by breaking down the cells’ key defenses and leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. Clinical trial data have shown that SM-88 has demonstrated encouraging tumor responses across 15 different cancers, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate and sarcoma cancers with minimal serious grade 3 or higher adverse events.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., is an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cancer cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. For more information, visit www.tymeinc.com. Follow us on social media: @tyme_Inc , LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

