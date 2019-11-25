Quik-Pak Acquires Wafer-Preparation Firm QBBS

Gains Volume Capacity for Wafer Backgrinding to Accommodate Growing Market Demands

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quik-Pak , a provider of innovative microelectronic packaging and assembly solutions, today announced it has acquired Santa Clara-based QBBS to broaden its portfolio of wafer-preparation services. The addition of QBBS’s automated backgrinding capability will enable Quik-Pak to process customer wafers in larger volumes. The deal was finalized on November 1, and Quik-Pak will integrate the QBBS technology into its wafer prep line in early January.



The QBBS technology will allow Quik-Pak to perform automated, volume backgrinding of a cassette containing up to 25 whole wafers, from 100mm to 200mm (4 to 8 inches) in diameter, as well as partial wafers and 300mm (12-inch) quartered wafers. Quik-Pak will continue to offer its existing backgrinding services, including thinning wafers as large as 300mm in diameter down to 75 microns, and wafers up to 200mm down to 25 microns (about a third the width of a human hair).

“This acquisition is highly complementary to our existing wafer thinning, dicing and die inspection business,” said Quik-Pak Chief Operating Officer Ken Molitor. “We have had a relationship with QBBS for many years, tapping them to accommodate customers who needed volume backgrinding services. Being able to deliver this capability directly will greatly enhance our customer relationships and allow us to broaden our market reach.”

“Selling the business to Quik-Pak was the right decision at the right time,” noted Carmen Perry, QBBS founder and CEO. “We sought an appropriate exit strategy, and Quik-Pak is on a strong growth path. Our technology and customer base are an excellent fit, and I’m pleased that we were able to strike a mutually beneficial agreement with our longtime partner and proven industry leader.”

According to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, the global market for thin wafer processing and dicing equipment reached US$504.3 million in 2018, and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.44 percent between 2019 and 2024. Factors driving the growth in demand for these back-end packaging services include the heightened use of RFID chips in consumer, industrial and other electronics applications and the rapid upsurge in IoT and connected devices.

About Quik-Pak

Quik-Pak, a division of Promex Industries , provides IC packaging, assembly and wafer preparation services in its ISO 9001:2015-certified, ITAR-registered facility in San Diego, Calif. The company’s over-molded QFN/DFN packages and pre-molded air cavity QFN packages provide a fast, convenient solution for prototype to full production needs. Same-day assembly services are provided to reduce time to market. More information is available at http://www.quik-pak.com or by calling 858-674-4676.

