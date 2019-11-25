Reputation.com Online Reputation Management Platform Recognized With eHealthcare Leadership Award

Distinction Lauds Company With “Best Overall Internet” Distinction

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com, provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced it was selected as a winner in the 2019 eHealthcare Leadership Awards’ “Best Overall Internet” category. Selected from among roughly 1,000 entries, the winners were announced at the 23rd Annual Healthcare Internet Conference in Orlando.



The annual program celebrates the top websites and digital initiatives in the healthcare industry. Winners in the “Best Overall Internet” category competed on “strong healthcare content, interactivity, medical care support, integration with the organization’s operations, as well as strength of web design, ease of navigation, and digital accessibility.”

Reputation.com, specifically, was selected based on the attributes of its Online Reputation Management (ORM) platform. In our highly competitive Feedback Economy, healthcare organizations must optimize every element of their digital strategy. Getting found online, being chosen for care, and improving patient experience based on customer feedback are critical elements of this strategy, all of which can be effectively monitored and measured using reputation management methodologies. This is where Reputation.com comes in. Reputation.com’s integrated SaaS platform manages patient reviews, surveys and social media interactions across a healthcare provider’s online points of presence, enabling them to quickly gather and address patient feedback.

“Managing online reputation is increasingly important in the market today; in fact, there is a direct correlation between online reputation and financial performance,” said Patric Wiesmann, general manager, healthcare at Reputation.com. “Reputation.com is the only technology provider that can help healthcare systems manage and address their online reputation and analyze patient feedback to improve operations and processes so they can thrive in the Feedback Economy. This award is a testament to the commitment our team has made to making this a reality for so many healthcare providers.”

The full list of 2019 eHealthcare Leadership award winners can be found here.



About Reputation.com

Reputation.com delivers the only integrated SaaS platform that helps location-based enterprises improve their reputation with consumers online and onsite, across the entire customer journey – from finding a location on search, to conversion, to operational improvements that deliver a better customer experience.

Reputation.com technology manages tens of millions of consumer reviews, surveys and social media interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies spanning 77 industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants and others. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com.

Media Contact:

Brigit Valencia

BOCA Communications

360.597.4516

reputation@bocacommunications.com

