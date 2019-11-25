Representatives of Fulgent Genetics to Participate in the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- TEMPLE CITY, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”), a provider of comprehensive genetic testing and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) solutions, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ming Hsieh, Chief Financial Officer Paul Kim, and Vice President of Commercial Operations Brandon Perthuis are scheduled to participate in the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, New York.



These representatives of the company will participate in a question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the question and answer session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Fulgent Genetics website at ir.fulgentgenetics.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at ir.fulgentgenetics.com beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics is a technology company with a focus on offering comprehensive genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information they can use to improve the quality of patient care. The company has developed a proprietary technology platform that allows it to offer a broad and flexible test menu and continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library, while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy and competitive turnaround times. The company believes its test menu offers more genes for testing than its competitors in today’s market, which enables it to provide expansive options for test customization and clinically actionable results.

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group

Nicole Borsje, 415-217-2633, nborsje@blueshirtgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.