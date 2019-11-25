GasBuddy Kicks Off Annual FUEL-I-DAYS Event on Black Friday By Giving Away Tanks of Free Gas to Anyone Who Wants It

Americans can collectively earn $30 billion in GasBack™ by taking advantage of month-long event of festive offers

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What could make the holidays even better? Effortlessly getting free gas when going about holiday activities like shopping for gifts and finding a parking spot. GasBuddy, the smartphone app helping consumers avoid paying full price for fuel, today announced the second annual Fuel-i-days, a month-long event of the deals and offers for consumers to earn GasBack™.

“We can all agree that there are better things to spend our money on than gasoline, especially during the holidays,” said Michael DiLorenzo, chief marketing officer at GasBuddy. “Fuel-i-days makes ‘the most wonderful time of the year’... actually wonderful. It provides American families easy ways to remove the huge burden of buying gas, while simultaneously supporting holiday activities.”

According to a recent study by the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend $730 billion on gifts this year. GasBuddy’s Fuel-i-days event can return $30 billion of that back to the consumer in the form of free gas.

Top Fuel-i-days offers:

Black Friday Exclusive: Get $10 in GasBack when you sign up for Pay with GasBuddy™*, GasBuddy’s first-of-its-kind fuel savings program that gives drivers a discount on virtually every gallon of gas they will ever pump. Members have already enjoyed $10M of free gas since its launch.

Get $10 in GasBack when you sign up for Pay with GasBuddy™*, GasBuddy’s first-of-its-kind fuel savings program that gives drivers a discount on virtually every gallon of gas they will ever pump. Members have already enjoyed $10M of free gas since its launch. Cyber Monday: Get $5 in GasBack when you shop with more than 100 of the top retailers including Walmart, Old Navy, Kohl’s, The Home Depot and others on the GasBuddy marketplace located in the app for the first time. Plus bonus double GasBack on select brands for all in-app shoppers.

Get $5 in GasBack when you shop with more than 100 of the top retailers including Walmart, Old Navy, Kohl’s, The Home Depot and others on the GasBuddy marketplace located in the app for the first time. Plus bonus double GasBack on select brands for all in-app shoppers. Get $25 in GasBack when you sign up for Amazon’s Audible in the GasBuddy app from Dec. 11 through Dec. 15.**

in the GasBuddy app from Dec. 11 through Dec. 15.** Win a $500 shopping spree when you book a parking spot in the GasBuddy app*** during the month of December. First-time bookings will get $20 in GasBack.

For details on all the other ways to earn free gas during GasBuddy’s Fuel-i-days, visit gasbuddy.com/fuel-i-days.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy's mission is to help consumers avoid paying full price for fuel. As the leading source for crowdsourced, real-time fuel prices at more than 150,000 gas station convenience stores in the U.S., Canada and Australia, millions of drivers use the GasBuddy app and website every day to find gas station convenience stores based on fuel prices, location and ratings/reviews. GasBuddy’s first-of-its-kind fuel savings program, Pay with GasBuddy, has saved Americans more than $10 million at the pumps since its launch in 2017. The company’s business solutions suite, GasBuddy Business Pages, provides Fuel Marketers and Retailers their best opportunity to maintain their station information, manage their brand, and promote to their target consumer audience. For more information, visit http://www.gasbuddy.com.

*The $10 GasBack offer is available November 29, 2019 at 12:00:00 AM ET and ends November 29, 2019 at 11:59:59 PM PT. GasBack will be applied as a credit to the GasBuddy user’s Pay with GasBuddy account. Users must enroll in Pay with GasBuddy in order to redeem GasBack credits. Any GasBack credit awarded as part of this promotion is subject to the Pay with GasBuddy Terms of Service.



**Offer available from December 11, 2019 at 12:00:00 AM ET and ends December 15, 2019 at 11:59:59 PM PT. Offer available only to new Audible customers. Offer applies only to an Audible monthly membership sold by audible.com. For the first month of your Audible membership, you will be charged the discounted price of $0.95/mo. Upon successful signup you will also receive two additional Audible books selected at Audible's sole discretion which will be added to your library. After the first month, your Audible membership will continue until cancelled at the then current full price (currently $14.95/mo.) with your designated credit card or another available card on file. Cancel anytime by visiting the Account Details page. As long as you continue your Audible membership uninterrupted, you will be eligible to receive an additional $0.05 per gallon GasBack discount at a volume no greater than 20 gallons per month. Offer limited to one per customer and account, may not be combined with other offers, is non-transferable and may not be resold. Audible reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.



***No purchase necessary. Terms and conditions apply.







