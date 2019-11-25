Railcar Leasing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Railcar Leasing Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2025

Description

Railcar Leasing refers to renting rail freight transportation for carrying heavy goods, such as coal, metals, oils, etc. Often, these leasing service providers go beyond logistics and provide value-added services, such as loading and unloading, documentation services, packaging, and others. Thus, these companies provide strategic and operational value to many shippers worldwide.

Over the past few years, the railcar leasing market is growing substantially, mainly due to the growing need for delivering commodities in a cost-effective manner across the industries. Additionally, the surge in the number of construction projects is impacting the growth of the market positively. According to an industry analysis recently uploaded on the WGR website, the global railcar leasing market is expected to grow colossally by 2025 at a moderate CAGR from 2018-2025.

The increased diversification among railcar leasing industry worldwide is a significant growth propeller. Renting a railcar on a contract basis, allows freight transporting companies and other transport operators to use these rented wagons for their convenience without having them to purchase outright. This further helps in reducing the financial burden while increasing the number of fleets. Railcar leasing also provides the convenience of choosing the lease period, where the returns are usually higher.

Also, other financial benefits, such as tax-deductible leasing payments provide substantial economic advantages. The railcar leasing market is showing steady growth, providing a sustainable and reliable mode of transportation. Besides, tax benefits offer a cost-effective method of financing equipment.

Freight transporters increasingly adopt leasing services as it helps to reduce their capital investments, expenditures, and other credits that can be allocated for other purposes. Further, leasing of a railcar also offers them maintenance-free services, eliminating the risk of equipment degeneration that could lead to reduced resale value.

Freight transportation companies strive to improve logistics services by introducing innovative supply chain management. Hence, they demand vast leasing expertise, favorable leasing structures, and integrated business benefits. Besides, to meet the growing demand in the transportation industry, these transporters increase their fleet size.

To respond to this heightened demand, railcar leasing providers offer an expert team of freight rail professionals having vast railcar leasing experience and knowledge about remarketing and lease contract negation, lease administration, and mechanical and technical expertise.

In order to serve the specific needs of their customers in a better way, these railcar leasing companies offer types of competitive leasing structures such as full-service lease, net lease, purchase – leasebacks, like-kind exchange, and per diem lease, and others. They acquire the majority of their railcars via new production from world-class production facilities. They continue to be opportunistic when purchasing cars through the secondary market.

For instance; on July 26, 2019 - Greenbrier Leasing Company LLC, the largest railcar leasing fleets company North America, announced the acquisition of the manufacturing business of American Railcar Industries. The acquisition will enable the company to provide customers not only with direct sales or leasing options but also with after-market services. Besides, it will allow GBX to serve customers seeking tank cars and covered hoppers with its expanded geographic footprint

The market is segmented into three main segments, by type, by end-use industries, and by region. By type, the market is sub-segmented into tank cars, freight cars, and others. By end-use industries, the market is sub-segmented into oil & gas, chemical products, energy and coal, steel & mining, food & agriculture, aggregates & construction, and others.

By regions, the regional analysis covers North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia etc.), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), and Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

Key Players:

Wells Fargo

GATX

Union Tank Car

CIT

VTG

Trinity

Ermewa

SMBC (ARI)

BRUNSWICK Rail

Mitsui Rail Capital

Andersons

Touax Group

Chicago Freight Car Leasing

The Greenbrier Companies



