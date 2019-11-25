Sports Hand Gloves Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Sports Hand Gloves Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025”

Sports Hand Gloves Market 2019

Market Overview:

Sports hand gloves are protective gear worn by players and fitness enthusiasts. These thick and padded leather coverings for hands have separate sections for the fingers and the thumb. Gloves protect a player’s palm and fingers from injuries, offer a better grip and improve performance. With the growing enthusiasm towards fitness activities and sporting events, the global market for sports gloves is expected to grow at a good pace over the forecast period. As per reports, the market should grow by US$ 317.69 million during 2018-2022.

Many countries have introduced development programs to encourage young people and increase their participation in different sports and events. Grassroots programs in schools, communities, and clubs are also helping in forming the core values of sports among people, thereby encouraging them to join sports and become regular players. These important factors have increased the demand for hand gloves among players in many countries around the world.

There is also a surge in innovative sports hand gloves. Vendors around the world are coming up with new and comfortable gloves for different sporting tournaments. Increased use of eco-friendly raw materials for making sports gloves is also driving the worldwide market. This report covers the present market status and the growth prospects of the sports gloves market. It also provides important information about the key players, key regions, opportunities, threats, market share, growth rate, market drivers, sales channels and distributors, and more.

Segmentation:

The global sports hand gloves market is segmented into types and applications.

Based on types, the market is divided into boxing gloves, baseball gloves, soccer gloves, hockey gloves, cricket gloves and others. The boxing gloves segment dominated the sports gloves market in the past and is likely to perform well in the coming years as well.

Based on applications, the market is divided into specialty and sports shops, department and discount stores, online retail and others.

Regional Analysis:

The important regions considered for studying the global sports hand gloves market are North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (France, UK, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain and rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (India, Indonesia, South Korea, China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam and rest of the region), Central and South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Saudi Arabia).

North America is expected to dominate the global sports gloves market during the forecast period. Implementation of the latest technologies, growing enthusiasm for different sporting events, more research and development activities in the region, and increasing per capita income are key factors influencing the market. The Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness good growth in the coming years. Increasing preference towards sports and fitness, strong economic growth, more per capita income, and investment by leading players are boosting the demand for sports gloves in the region. The Middle East and Africa is also an important market for sports gloves.

Industry News:

According to report analysts, the global sports hand gloves market should witness a CAGR of over 4% during 2018-2022.

