Global Sales Intelligence Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Infusion of AI & ML Capabilities to Automate the Pre-Sales Processes Spells Massive Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sales Intelligence Market by Component (Software and Services), Application (Lead Management, Data Management, Analytics and Reporting, and Others), Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sales intelligence market is proejcted to grow from USD 2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period.
The sales intelligence market comprises major providers, such as DiscoverOrg (US), Dun & Bradstreet (US), LinkedIn (US), Oracle (US), Demandbase (US), InsideView (US), Clearbit (US), HG Insights (US), LeadGenius (US), InfoGroup (US), UpLead (US), RelPro (US), DueDil (UK), EverString (US), RingLead (US), Gryphon Networks (US), List Partners (US), FullContact (US), Zoho (US), and Yesware (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the sales intelligence market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Rising focus of enterprises on improving connect rates, growing sales funnel, and enhancing sales productivity, to drive the adoption of sales intelligence software and services
The sales intelligence market is growing rapidly owing to factors such as the imminent need for advanced software to improve customer targeting and connect rates and growing demand for data enrichment software to improve sales conversions. However, the complexities of processes involved in maintaining data integrity would limit the growth of the market.
The cloud deployment model to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Sales and marketing departments of large enterprises and SMEs need to focus on their core competencies, rather than IT processes. Hence, they are increasingly moving toward cloud-based sales intelligence software. This software not only provides them with enhanced speed and scalability but also helps them save resources by eliminating time involved in managing huge data workloads to identify potential information on targets and leads. Furthermore, this software is well suited for organizations with a small IT budget, which is another driving factor for the growth of cloud deployment in the sales intelligence market.
IT and Telecom vertical to hold the largest market share in 2019 in the sales intelligence market
Due to rising competition and dynamic consumer demands, IT and telecom companies are thriving to retain existing customer base and increase market share. Due to this, these companies are increasingly investing in sales intelligence software to identify suitable customer segments and gain contextual information on their clients' and prospects' buying behaviour. This information enables IT and telecom companies to devise effective go-to-marketing strategies and provide personalized cross-sell and up-sell offers.
Sales intelligence market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The high growth of the market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is attributed to the high economic growth, increasing penetration of internet, and mobile devices leading to inquisitiveness among the buyers about new technologies, increase in technology adaptation, and growing digital initiatives by government in the region. However, the lack of inadequate IT infrastructure and less awareness about the benefits of sales intelligence software are a few big hurdles in sales intelligence adoption across the region. Though, with increasing demand for automated software to improve sales productivity, the growth of sales intelligence market in the region is expected to increase rapidly in future.
Research Coverage
The sales intelligence market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from software and services. Software revenue is associated with sales intelligence tools and software. Furthermore, services' revenue is associated with various consulting, integration and deployment, and training, maintenance, and support services. The market is also segmented on the basis of application, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region.
Key Benefits of the Report
The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall sales intelligence market and the subsegments. This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report would also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market
4.2 North America Sales Intelligence Market, By Application and Country
4.3 Market Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Imminent Need for Advanced Solutions to Improve Customer Targeting and Connect Rates
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Data Enrichment Solutions to Improve Sales Conversions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Complexities of the Processes Involved in Maintaining Data Integrity
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Infusion of AI and ML Capabilities to Automate the Pre-Sales Processes
5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Technographics to Identify Buying Intent and Improve Targeting
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Achieving 100% Accuracy of Company and Customer Contact Information
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Case Study 1: Improving Sales Agility and Connect Rates Through Effective Data Consolidation and Data Cleansing
5.3.2 Case Study 2: Optimizing Marketing Database and Enriching Lead List to Enhance Sales and Marketing Productivity and Accelerate Revenue
5.3.3 Case Study 3: Identifying Correct Leads for Improved Business Communication and Deal Closing Rates
6 Sales Intelligence Market By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Need to Improve Lead Conversion Rate Driving the Demand for Sales Intelligence Software
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Increasing Need to Enhance Performance With Tailored Services Driving the Demand for Sales Intelligence Services Among Organizations
7 Sales Intelligence Market By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Lead Management
7.2.1 Growing Need for Lead Scoring and Account-Level Insights to Drive the Demand for Lead Management
7.3 Data Management
7.3.1 Increasing Need to Filter and Cleanse the Data Driving the Demand for Data Management
7.4 Analytics and Reporting
7.4.1 Growing Need to Analyze Lead Performance Driving the Demand for Analytics and Reporting
7.5 Others
8 Sales Intelligence Market By Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Consulting
8.2.1 Focus on Adopting Optimal Sales Intelligence Tools to Drive the Demand for Consulting Services in the Coming Years
8.3 Integration and Deployment
8.3.1 Need for Seamless Integration With Existing Sales Technology to Drive the Demand for Integration and Deployment Services
8.4 Training, Maintenance, and Support
8.4.1 Need for Upgrading Sales Skillsets to Drive the Demand for Training, Maintenance, and Support Services
9 Sales Intelligence Market By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Need for Flexible Pricing Models and Cost-Effective Deployment to Boost the Adoption of Sales Intelligence Software in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Need to Improve Sales Performance Driving the Adoption of Sales Intelligence Software Among Large Enterprises
10 Sales Intelligence Market By Deployment Model
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cloud
10.2.1 Reduced Cost of Implementation to Boost the Adoption of Cloud-Based Sales Intelligence Software
10.3 On-Premises
10.3.1 Need to Improve Data Security Driving the Adoption of On-Premises Sales Intelligence Software
11 Sales Intelligence Market By Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.2.1 Increased Need to Create Ideal Customer Profiles and Identify High-Risk Accounts Driving the Adoption of Sales Intelligence Software in the BFSI Vertical
11.3 Consumer Goods and Retail
11.3.1 Analyzing Competitor Strategies and Creating Unified Customer Profiles to Fuel the Adoption of Sales Intelligence Software in the Consumer Goods and Retail Vertical
11.4 IT and Telecom
11.4.1 Growing Data Volume and Data Decay Rates Compelling IT and Telecom Companies to Adopt Sales Intelligence Software
11.5 Media and Entertainment
11.5.1 Need for Understanding Customer Needs and Improving Customer Experience to Boost the Adoption of Sales Intelligence Software in the Media and Entertainment Vertical
11.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences
11.6.1 Need for Delivering More Personalized Experiences to Drive the Adoption of Sales Intelligence Software in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Vertical
11.7 Manufacturing
11.7.1 Rising Need to Reach Correct Prospects and Increase Deal Sizes Driving the Adoption of Sales Intelligence Software in the Manufacturing Vertical
11.8 Others
12 Sales Intelligence Market By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 United States
12.2.1.1 Increasing Need Among Enterprises to Build and Nurture Relationship With Customers and Prospects to Drive the Adoption of Sales Intelligence Software in the Us
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.2.1 Deployment of Sales Intelligence Software to Get Actionable Insights Into Customer and Prospect Requirements to Fuel the Market Growth in Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 United Kingdom
12.3.1.1 Focus of Organizations Across Industries to Anticipate Customer Needs Driving the Adoption of Sales Intelligence Software in the Uk
12.3.2 France
12.3.2.1 Increased Dependency of Enterprises on Technologies to Meet Buyer's Evolving Expectations Driving the Growth of Sales Intelligence Market in France
12.3.3 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.1.1 Growing Cloud Deployment and Government Support for the Adoption of Advance Technologies to Drive the Growth of Market in China
12.4.2 India
12.4.2.1 Growing Interest of Organizations Toward Implementing Cloud-Based Solutions and Various Government Initiatives to Fuel the Growth of Market in India
12.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 the Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 South Africa
12.5.1.1 Increase in Purchasing Power and Influx of Cloud Services to Fuel the Adoption of Cloud-Based Sales Intelligence Software in South Africa
12.5.2 United Arab Emirates
12.5.2.1 Rising Digitization and High IT Spending to Drive the Growth of Sales Intelligence Market in UAE
12.5.3 Rest of the Middle East and Africa
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Brazil
12.6.1.1 Increasing Awareness of Sales Intelligence Software Among Enterprises and Huge Demand From Telecom Companies to Improve Customer Prospecting Driving the Market Growth in Brazil
12.6.2 Mexico
12.6.2.1 Growing Focus on Understanding the Needs of Customers Due to Free Trade Agreements Driving the Growth of Market in Mexico
12.6.3 Rest of Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Competitive Scenario
13.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements
13.2.2 Acquisitions
13.2.3 Partnerships and Agreements
13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.3.1 Visionary Leaders
13.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
13.3.3 Innovators
13.3.4 Emerging Companies
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Dun & Bradstreet
14.3 Linkedin
14.4 Discoverorg
14.5 Oracle
14.6 Demandbase
14.7 Clearbit
14.8 Insideview
14.9 Leadgenius
14.10 Infogroup
14.11 Uplead
14.12 Relpro
14.13 Duedil
14.14 Everstring
14.15 Ringlead
14.16 Gryphon Networks
14.17 List Partners
14.18 FuLLContact
14.19 Yesware
14.20 Zoho
