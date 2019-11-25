Automated Assurance: Worldwide Industry Forecasts to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Assurance: Worldwide Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Intelligent assurance automation based on ML/AI, the need to assure virtual, hybrid and cloud-native networks for 5G and dynamic business services such as SD-WAN will drive revenue growth during the forecast period



The overall assurance market will reach USD6.8 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.9%.

5G will drive the next wave of spending on assurance as new investments in legacy networks are capped. Disruptive networking and cloud technologies such as network function virtualisation (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN), edge computing and network slicing will require new assurance techniques, and will, therefore, cause a shift in communications service providers' (CSPs') spending patterns.



This forecast report provides:

a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the automated assurance systems market, split into: five application segments: probe systems, service management, fault and event management, performance monitoring and workforce automation two delivery types: product-related and professional services four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the automated assurance systems market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for CSPs and vendors

