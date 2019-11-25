Automated Assurance: Worldwide Industry Forecasts to 2023
Intelligent assurance automation based on ML/AI, the need to assure virtual, hybrid and cloud-native networks for 5G and dynamic business services such as SD-WAN will drive revenue growth during the forecast period
The overall assurance market will reach USD6.8 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.9%.
5G will drive the next wave of spending on assurance as new investments in legacy networks are capped. Disruptive networking and cloud technologies such as network function virtualisation (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN), edge computing and network slicing will require new assurance techniques, and will, therefore, cause a shift in communications service providers' (CSPs') spending patterns.
This forecast report provides:
- a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the automated assurance systems market, split into:
- five application segments: probe systems, service management, fault and event management, performance monitoring and workforce automation
- two delivery types: product-related and professional services
- four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed
- eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
- an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period
- analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the automated assurance systems market
- a detailed market definition
- recommendations for CSPs and vendors
