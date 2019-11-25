There were 349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,783 in the last 365 days.

Automated Assurance: Worldwide Industry Forecasts to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Assurance: Worldwide Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Intelligent assurance automation based on ML/AI, the need to assure virtual, hybrid and cloud-native networks for 5G and dynamic business services such as SD-WAN will drive revenue growth during the forecast period

The overall assurance market will reach USD6.8 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 1.9%.

5G will drive the next wave of spending on assurance as new investments in legacy networks are capped. Disruptive networking and cloud technologies such as network function virtualisation (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN), edge computing and network slicing will require new assurance techniques, and will, therefore, cause a shift in communications service providers' (CSPs') spending patterns.

This forecast report provides:

  • a detailed, 5-year worldwide forecast for spending in the automated assurance systems market, split into:
    • five application segments: probe systems, service management, fault and event management, performance monitoring and workforce automation
    • two delivery types: product-related and professional services
    • four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed
    • eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
  • an examination of key market drivers and inhibitors, and how they will change during the forecast period
  • analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the automated assurance systems market
  • a detailed market definition
  • recommendations for CSPs and vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iptgd1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.