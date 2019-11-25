VitalHub Announces Contract to Support EY Engagement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by Delivering Patient Appropriateness Reviews using the MCAP software

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce it has partnered with the Ernst and Young (EY) team to provide healthcare intelligence using its MCAP solution to support the optimization of healthcare delivery services for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health.

EY’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) health practice has won a large engagement to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health (the “Ministry”) with its “Ada’a Health” performance improvement program in the Northern and Eastern Regions of the country. Ada’a Health is one of the world’s leading large-scale healthcare improvement programs, focused on achieving improvement in clinical and operational performance across the health system of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

EY has selected VitalHub to conduct Patient Appropriateness Reviews (PARs) in support of their Ada’a Health contract. The PAR is a comprehensive study of factors influencing patient care, designed to determine if resources and services are being utilized optimally, at an organizational scale.

The PARs utilize VitalHub’s MCAP (Making Care Appropriate for Patients) software, applying proprietary evidence-based clinical criteria and a reporting module to analyse patient information and determine if a patient has been admitted to or continues to stay at the correct level of care to meet their medical needs.

VitalHub’s licensing of the MCAP product continues to demonstrate strong growth potential, with the product currently having 18 clients, across 52 hospitals, managing >10,000 hospital beds on a concurrent use basis. VitalHub subsidiary, the Oak Group, has completed 170+ patient flow performance reviews across seven different countries using the MCAP solution.

The net value of this contract for the Company is currently being finalised but will be a combination of a one-time PAR license and professional services. VitalHub plans to deliver the PARs and other work associated with this project in the first half of 2020.

The EY engagement will improve performance data reporting, develop frontline staff’s improvement skills, and identify, plan and implement performance improvement projects in 50 hospitals and over 200 primary healthcare centres across the Northern and Eastern regions of the Kingdom.

“The Ada’a Health Program is a leading global example of healthcare improvement. We are pleased to have VitalHub’s Oak Group team working with us on this important program. Their clinical analysis capability and MCAP solution is outstanding. It will help us and our clients identify opportunities for real and rapid improvements in healthcare delivery for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Andrew Hine, Partner, EY MENA

“We are pleased to be partnering with EY on this exciting project, and the MCAP solution and our teams support comprising an important component of their work,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “This project again demonstrates the international applicability of the MCAP solution to improved patient flow and healthcare service delivery and reinforces the value of VitalHub’s targeted M&A strategy.”

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child through Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health, Social Service and Acute Care sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, Patient Flow, Web-Based Assessment and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

