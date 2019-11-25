Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market worth $100.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Technology (Barcode, RFID, Biometrics, Smart card), Product (Scanners, Printers, Mobile Computers), End-User (Transportation, Logistics, Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail) - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the Automatic Identification, and Data Capture (AIDC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to reach $100.5 billion by 2025.

Automatic identification and data capture technology identify, authenticate, record, communicate, and store data without human interference automatically on the computer system. Various AIDC technologies are used across several industries such as, banking & finance, e-commerce & retail, manufacturing, automotive, government, healthcare, sports, education, and hospitality, among others for inventory and asset management, security, and tracking & tracing throughout the supply chain process. The growth of the automatic identification and data capture market is primarily driven by several factors, including rising acceptance of advanced technologies such as barcode, RFID, and biometrics; rising government guidelines on the use of AIDC technology for improving security; and increasing adoption of AIDC devices to reduce errors and improve workflow processes. However, lack of connectivity infrastructure and reluctance towards adoption of new technologies are the biggest restraints hindering the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The global automatic identification and data capture market is majorly segmented by technology, product, end-user, and geography. Based on the technology, the global automatic identification and data capture market is further classified into barcode, RFID, biometric, optical character recognition, magnetic stripe, and smart card technologies. RFID technology segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall automatic identification and data capture market in 2019, owing to increasing usage of RFID tags particularly for monitoring & tracking the objects in real-time; whereas, biometric technology market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Perpetually growing significance of biometrics for user identification, authentication, and security purposes is contributing to the high growth of this segment, among all technologies.

Based on product categories, the overall automatic identification and data capture market is segmented into scannersand readers, biometric scanners, printers and recorders, mobile computers, consumables, and software. In 2019, the scanners & readers segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall AIDC market. This is mainly attributed to the rising use of RFID tags and sensors for several applications in healthcare, retail, transportation & logistics, and manufacturing industries. However, the biometric scanners segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, owing to the rapid adoption of biometric AIDC technology, particularly in BFSI, healthcare, and hospitality sectors.

Based on end-user, the overall automatic identification and data capture market is majorly segmented into retail, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, banking & financial, healthcare, and others. Among these, transportation & logistics segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall AIDC market in 2019. Consistently growing e-commerce industry coupled with incorporation of AIDC technology for logistic applications such as fleet management is helping the dominance of transportation and logistics segment. However, rapid evolution in healthcare sector along with integration of modern AIDC technologies in order to optimize the utilization of healthcare staff and resources and to provide high quality care delivery are expected to drive the healthcare end-user market to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Geographically, the global automatic identification and data capture market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific region holds a leading position in the global automatic identification and data capture market owing to the significantly increasing investments in the region for improving security and transparency particularly in the BFSI, healthcare, and retail industry. Furthermore, economic growth of the region, growing per capita income, rising consumption capacities with large population base, and high economic growth are also attracting many of the global AIDC players to launch their technologically advanced products in this region, thereby aiding the growth of the AIDC market in the APAC region.

The global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market is fragmented in nature. Some of the key players operating in this market include, Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Newland EMEA (Netherlands), Epson America, Inc. (U.S.), Seagull Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Datalogic S.P.A. (Italy), Alien Technologies Corporation (U.S.), SATO Worldwide (Japan), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan), Microscan System, Inc. (U.S.), Jadak (U.S.), B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), TSC Auto Id Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), Opticon (Netherlands), Code Corporation (U.S.), Bluebird Inc. (South Korea), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Godex International (Taiwan), Cardlogix Corporation (U.S.), Impinj, Inc. (U.S.), and Axicon Auto ID Ltd (U.K.), among others.

Scope of the Report:

AIDC Market by Technology

Barcode

RFID

Biometric

Smart Card

Magnetic Strip

OCR

AIDC Market by Product

Scanner & Reader Barcode Scanner Pen Type Reader Laser Barcode Scanner CCD Barcode Scanner Camera-based Scanner RFID Scanner Smart Card Reader Contact Type Contactless Magnetic Strip Reader Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Biometric Scanner Face Recognition Voice Recognition Finger Print Recognition IRIS Recognition

Printer & Recorder Barcode Printer Dot Matrix Printer Inkjet Printer Laser Printer Thermal Printer RFID Printer Label Printer Smart Card Printer Magnetic Stripe Printer

Mobile Computers

Consumables Barcode Labels RFID Tags & Sticker Thermal Transfer Ribbon/Foil

Software

AIDC Market by End-User

Retail

Manufacturing

Transport & logistics

Banking and Financial

Healthcare

Others

AIDC Market by Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

AsiaPacific Japan China India Indonesia Singapore Vietnam Rest of AsiaPacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

