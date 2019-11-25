Global Utility Transmission Investment Study 2019-2028 - Capex Trends Over the Last 10 Years and Planned & Expected Investment by 2028 for 75 Countries Across the Globe

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Utility Transmission Investment Report, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report examines capital expenditure (capex) trends over the last ten years and provides a detailed analysis of planned capex or expected investment by 2028 in the transmission sectors of about 75 countries across the globe. This analysis covers capex or investment for both new build and renovation and modernisation as well as line-related and station-related investments.



The report has four distinct sections:

Part 1 provides the executive summary of the report.

Part 2 provides analysis of the past and future capital expenditure trends at a global level. It examines trends in utilities' past investment by type and region. It also captures the key drivers for future investment and analyses plans by type and region. It also discusses the focus areas of utility plans. There is also be a section on factors and disruptive forces impacting transmission investment. The report also provides recent trends in transmission financing.

Part 3 provides an analysis of the historical and future capital expenditure trends for 75 countries. These countries are organised into six regions: North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Each section on the six regions begins with a regional analysis on the historical and future capital expenditure and key expected investment drivers in that region.

Each regional and country profile contains the following analysis:

Historical capex trends

Expected investment by type New build Renovation and modernisation or rebuild Line-related (conductors, towers, poles, etc.) Station-related (substations, transformers, etc.) Others (IT, communications, smart grid, etc.)

Key initiatives and programmes

Part 4 comprises the appendix. It includes a note on sources and methodology and list of acronyms.



This report is indispensible for any organisation interested in the global high voltage transmission industry - utilities, system operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, service and technology providers, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.

Key Topics Covered



PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 2: TRANSMISSION INVESTMENT ANALYSIS, PAST AND FUTURE



2.1.Historical capital expenditure analysis

Recent developments and trends

Historical investment drivers

Analysis of historical capital expenditure by region and type

Review of big spend markets

2.2 Future investment analysis

Key investment drivers

Analysis of future capital investment by region and type

Key markets to watch out for

2.3 Utility perspective and focus areas

Future investment trends

Issues and challenges

Key priorities and new initiatives

Investment in new technologies

2.4 Factors and disruptive forces impacting transmission investment



2.5 Trends in transmission financing

Financing requirements

Sources of funding

Emerging financing and business models

Experience of private investment through stake sale

Opportunities for private investment through IPT/PPP

Issues and challenges

PART 3: REGIONAL AND COUNTRY-WISE INVESTMENT PLANS



3.1 North America

3.1.1 Regional analysis

3.1.2 Canada

3.1.3 USA



3.2 Latin America

3.2.1 Regional Analysis

3.2.2 Argentina

3.2.3 Bolivia

3.2.4 Brazil

3.2.5 Chine

3.2.6 Colombia

3.2.7 Costa Rica

3.2.8 Ecuador

3.2.9 Mexico

3.2.10 Panama

3.2.11 Paraguay

3.2.12 Peru

3.2.13 Uruguay



3.3 Asia

3.3.1 Regional Analysis

3.3.2 Australia

3.3.3 Bangladesh

3.3.4 China

3.3.5 India

3.3.6 Indonesia

3.3.7 Japan

3.3.8 Kazakhstan

3.3.9 Malaysia

3.3.10 Nepal

3.3.11 New Zealand

3.3.12 Pakistan

3.3.13 Philippines

3.3.14 South Korea

3.3.15 Sri Lanka

3.3.16 Thailand

3.3.17 Vietnam



3.4 Europe

3.4.1 Regional Analysis

3.4.2 Austria

3.4.3 Belgium

3.4.4 Czech Republic

3.4.5 Denmark

3.4.6 Estonia

3.4.7 Finland

3.4.8 France

3.4.9 Germany

3.4.10 Greece

3.4.11 Hungary

3.4.12 Ireland

3.4.13 Italy

3.4.14 Latvia

3.4.15 Lithuania

3.4.16 Netherlands

3.4.17 Norway

3.4.18 Poland

3.4.19 Portugal

3.4.20 Romania

3.4.21 Russia

3.4.22 Serbia

3.4.23 Slovakia

3.4.24 Slovenia

3.4.25 Spain

3.4.26 Sweden

3.4.27 Switzerland

3.4.28 Turkey

3.4.29 Ukraine

3.4.30 United Kingdom



3.5 Middle East

3.5.1 Regional Analysis

3.5.2 Oman

3.5.3 Qatar

3.5.4 Saudi Arabia

3.5.5 United Arab Emirates



3.6 Africa

3.6.1 Regional Analysis

3.6.2 Algeria

3.6.3 Egypt

3.6.4 Ghana

3.6.5 Kenya

3.6.6 Morocco

3.6.7 Mozambique

3.6.8 Nigeria

3.6.9 South Africa

3.6.10 Tanzania

3.6.11 Tunisia

3.6.12 Uganda

3.6.13 Zambia



PART 4: APPENDIX

Sources and methodology

List of acronyms

