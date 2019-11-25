PLUS Products Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”) today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after market closes on Friday, November 29, 2019.



Conference Call Details

The following business day, Monday, December 2, 2019 at 8:30am Eastern Time / 5:30am Pacific Time, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and its recent corporate highlights.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-0784

Toll / International: 1-201-689-8560

*Participants should request the Plus Products Earnings Call or provide confirmation code 13696648

The call will be webcast on the Plus Products Investor page of the Company website at https://www.plusproductsinc.com . Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Following the conclusion of the call, there will be an archived audio webcast of the conference call available for replay on the Plus Products website or at this link .

Jake Heimark, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer and Jon Paul, Chief Financial Officer will be conducting a question and answer session following the prepared remarks.

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and has 80 employees.

For further information contact:

Jake Heimark

CEO & Co-founder

ir@plusproducts.com



Investors:

Blake Brennan

Head of Investor Relations

Blake@plusproducts.com

Tel +1 213.282.6987

Media:

Bill Harrison

Third Street Media Group

bill@thirdstreetmediagroup.com

Tel +1 213.712.8811

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (each, a “forward-looking statement”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the growth of PLUS’ online CBD business and, if achieved, the transformative nature of such sales channel to the PLUS brand; and the expectation that PLUS cannabis-infused gummies are expected to be in dispensaries across Nevada in the coming weeks.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the success of the Company’s investments, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of the Company’s products, customer experience and retention, the continued development of adult-use sales channels, managements estimation of consumer demand in in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete capital projects and facilities improvements, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the ability of the Company to implement initiatives and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.