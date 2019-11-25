Tower Crane Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2028

New Market Study, Report "Tower Crane Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2028" Has Added.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tower Crane Market 2019-2028

Report Summary:

Global Tower Crane Market Growth with Increase in Hi-speed Construction

This report provides in depth study of “Tower Crane Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Tower Crane Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A tower crane is like a vertical metallic structure with a horizontal boom that can turn over an angle of up to 360°. The tower crane is a fixed crane and needs to be mounted on-site. The global tower crane market was valued at $3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2027.

An increase in construction activities, particularly in developing countries, will fuel the market demand. Development of high-rise commercial & residential structures globally also boosts the tower crane market growth. This crane has a heavyweight lifting capacity makes them useful in urban building operations. Urbanization, growth in population, and increased demand for better infrastructure facilities, residences, and buildings will propel the market further. Refurbishment projects and expansion of Tier I & Tier II cities in developing Asian countries have increased the demand for tower cranes.

The market competitiveness is a result of the presence of major construction & industrial equipment manufacturers across the globe. The market has seen a rising demand for improved models with heavy lifting capacities and the ability to work in confined sites.

Unavailability of skilled & trained operators will limit the machine usage and lead to the increased cost of training, which might hinder the market growth.

Important Key Players Analysis: Manitowoc, Liebherr, WOLFFKRAN, Terex, FAVCO, HKTC, Zoomlion, SCM, Fushun Yongmao, ZHEJIANG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY, XCMG, HENG SHENG, DAHAN, FANGYUAN GROUP, Jianglu Machinery&Electronics, Huaxia, SYS, Guangxi Construction etc.

Segmentation

The tower crane market can be segmented by product, design, and lifting capacity. Based on product, the flat-top tower crane has the highest market share, with a contribution of over 15% in 2018. The growth in demand is a result of the ease of use and installation these cranes offer. The machines can be used for multi-crane worksites and application areas with height restrictions. Also, they are easy to dismantle, reducing interference in cases of overflying cranes.

Based on the design, the top-slewing cranes have the most market demand owing to their suitability for medium to high-rise building projects and longer duration needs. The cranes can rest on structural and steel bases and have stationary features that provide stability in weightlifting operations.

The lifting capacity of 6 to 20 metric tons segment has the largest market growth, and this upward trend is predicted to continue. This hike can be attributed to the availability of flat-top, hammerhead, and luffing jib machines with these specifications.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. North America is the highest market contributor, followed by Europe. The demand for better infrastructure and increased construction of high-rise buildings in these regions results in the higher market demand. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market and has witnessed a rise in tower crane demand in recent years. Latin America and Africa are also predicted to play a major role in market demand.

Industry News

Adoption of advanced technologies is the best way to get ahead of the competition. Market players have adopted strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to get a strong foothold in the market.

