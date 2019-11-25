Cannabis Oil Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Global Cannabis Oil Market Research Report For 2019 Set To Grow According To Forecasts

Description

Cannabis oil is extracted from the cannabis plant and has various medicinal and therapeutic properties. Its existence is from early times. In modern times it is gaining popularity along with the benefits it offers. A few varieties of the plant contains high levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive substance and the plants another major chemical component is cannabidiol, which does not have any psychoactive substance and both the component acts on body’s cannabinoid receptors which are involved with pain, memory, and appetite.

The research on CBD Oil shows that THC may have the potential to control convulsions, particularly for childhood epilepsies. Cannabis Oil comprises anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties that reduce the inflammation in joints and muscles. It acts as a stress buster and relaxes the muscles. Cannabis Oil has certain skin normalizing and skin calming effect which reduces skin-related issues. It keeps the skin on check with its soothing mechanism. It helps to lessen the signs of aging with its anti-aging properties.

Cannabis Oil is a very effective oil for treating certain conditions and illnesses. Cannabis oil has the potential to reduce pain and stiffness or spasticity. Cannabis Oil is widely beneficial and provides general wellness with its medicinal and therapeutic qualities. It effectively helps in the case of insomnia and protects against certain forms of cancer. It helps to relieve the after-effects of chemotherapy or the disease itself. Cannabis Oil has a huge impact on the brain and keeps it calm. With its huge benefits, the market for Cannabis Oil will grow faster and will build a promising future.

The major manufacturers covered in this report



420 Extractions

710 Labs

Absolute Terps

Absolute Xtracts

Badfish Extracts

Medical Marijuana, Inc

ENDOCA

Segmentation:

By type, the global Cannabis Oil market in the section – Organic Cannabis Oil and Non-Organic Cannabis Oil. Organic Cannabis Oil is used to promote overall wellness and promote healing. It is derived from organically grown hemp. By the sales channel, the global Cannabis Oil market in the section – Direct Channel and Distribution Channel. By application, the global Cannabis Oil market in the section – Recreational and Medical. Cannabis Oil has huge medicinal properties. It can help in loss of appetite and eating disorders. It eases the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and helps in multiple sclerosis. It has a huge impact on cancer patients well being. It reduces muscle spasm and inflammation of joints. It can treat certain diseases.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Dehydrated

Ester-exchange

Alkaline Lytic

Hydrogenated

Epoxidize

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including



Construction

Consummer Goods

Others

Regional Analysis:

Europe and North America’s Cannabis Oil market achieve growth due to its huge medicinal and therapeutic properties. It can control epileptic seizures and slows the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. It improves heart health and eases multiple sclerosis pain with its medicinal properties. The growing popularity of Cannabis Oil will propel the market ahead. South America’s Cannabis Oil market achieves growth along with its general wellness and therapeutic properties. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Cannabis Oil market to achieve growth as it is beneficial in treating certain conditions and illnesses. The effect on cancer patients to deal with the disease and on the after-effects of chemotherapy is found to be beneficial. With various health benefits, the market for Cannabis Oil will grow exponentially.

Industry News:

November 17, 2019. The hosts of Countryfile traveled to Fife to explore the industrial hemp industry in the UK. A guest on the show commented on the devastating impact they had on their farm. The Countryfile featured various segments from Fife, Scotland. Charlotte Smith, the host of the show, met some producers of hemp and found the issues surrounding the production of the plant regarding the restrictions placed on the farmers were ridiculous.

Table of Contents

Global cbd oil business Market Research Report 2018



2 Global Cannabis Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers



3 Global Cannabis Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)



4 Global Cannabis Oil Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)



5 Global Cannabis Oil Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type



6 Global Cannabis Oil Market Analysis by Application



7 Global Cannabis Oil Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis



8 Cannabis Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis



9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



11 Market Effect Factors Analysis



12 Global Cannabis Oil Market Forecast (2018-2025)



13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Continued...

