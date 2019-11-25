Automotive Wiper Motor Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Automotive Wiper Motor Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Automotive Wiper Motors refer to windshield wipers and are mainly used for keeping windshields clear. These wipers are important in winter and rainy seasons. The prime purpose of Automotive Wiper Motor is to remove dirt, water, snow and other foreign products from the windshield. Automotive Wiper Motor ensures that the driver and other passengers in the vehicle are able to have clear view of their surroundings. These wipers are generally made of metal and are attached to the lower part of windshield through a rubber blade.

The global Automotive Wiper Motor market is growing at a fast pace. The market is estimated to show CAGR of 5.2 percent during 2016 and 2020 time period. There are several growth drivers pushing the market demand ahead. The increase in demand for automobiles is expected to lead to increased demand for Automotive Wiper Motor as well. The new innovation of outfitting rear wiper in automobiles will also provide positive fillip to the Automotive Wiper Motor market.

Global Automotive Wiper Motor market is expected to expand further as the new innovations in this area are introduced. The report seeks to make in depth analysis of the market and offers information about the market size, growth potential and competitive landscape. The report also identifies various roadblocks existing in the market. One of the biggest threats to the development of the market is the fluctuating cost of raw materials. Any rise in the cost of raw materials may have significant negative impact on the margins and the demand of the products.

Market key player

Bosch, Valeo, Mahle, Johnson Electric, Nidec, Mabuchi, Asmo, Mitsuba, Broad Ocean, Denso

Market Segmentation

In order to provide in depth information about various facets of global Automotive Wiper Motor market, the report divides the entire market using some selective segments - Type and Application.

On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into AC Motor and DC Motor.

On the basis of application, the market may be segregated into Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle segment. Such bifurcation allows the market to be analyzed in a systematic and deep manner.

The report also offers information about regulatory framework and competitive analysis for each of these segments.

Regional Analysis

Global Automotive Wiper Motor market may be divided into different geographic segments which are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The main markets comprising North America segment are the United States and Canada while Europe segment includes Germany, UK and France among other countries. Asia segment comprises emerging countries such as India and China. The demand for Automotive Wiper Motor is expected to increase in upward moving economies in Asia and Africa. All these geographic segments display significantly unique characteristics on account of different rules and regulations and cultural landscape.

Industry News

Global Automotive Wiper Motor market is marked by constant innovation. The market has attracted a number of new players, leading to an increase in competition. In the near future, global Automotive Wiper Motor market may see increase in mergers and acquisitions as the firms try to gain a strong hold in the market. The increased competition may also have adverse impact on the margins.

Continuous…

