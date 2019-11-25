Global C-Arm Market by Device Type, Application & Region - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "C-Arm Market - By Device Type (Fixed C-Arm and Mobile C-Arm [Full-size C-Arm and Mini C-Arm]), By Application (Cardiology, General Surgery, Orthopedics and Trauma, Neurology, Pain Management, and Others), By Regions - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report predicts that the global C-Arm market will grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.



Upsurge in the incidence of chronic diseases, increase in the elderly population, and growing demand for enhanced imaging technology are few of the important factors driving the growth of the market. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounts for approximately 800,000 deaths in the US annually; and on average, one person dies from CVD every 40 seconds in the US. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) also causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU), annually.



The trend of increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases is catching up even in developing countries because of the increasing adoption of the Western lifestyle. According to the 2016 Global Burden of Disease Report, heart disease is still the leading cause of death in India, killing 1.7 million people in 2016. However, high cost of the equipment and increasing use of refurbished devices are among the factors that may prove detrimental to the market growth.



Increasing advancements in innovative technology and growth opportunities in emerging markets are anticipated to enhance the C-Arm market revenue in the next five years. The increasing patient base for chronic diseases ensures constant growth of the market during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The industry generates the majority of the revenue from key players operating in this field; few of them include General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Ziehm Imaging, and Canon Medical Systems.



According to the analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global C-Arm market in 2018 and will retain a high position during the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe with a market share of more than 25% in 2018.



By Device Type:

Fixed C-Arm

Mobile C-Arm

Full-size C-Arm

Mini C-Arm

In 2018, the mobile C-Arm market accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR during the forecast period. The mobile C-Arm segment is further classified as full-size C-Arm and mini C-Arm. Mini C-Arm occupied a significant share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2019-2025. New mobile C-Arms with intraoperative three-dimensional (3D) scanning and navigation systems are increasingly evolving as a cost-effective and space-saving alternative to fixed C-Arms.



By Application:

Cardiology

General Surgery

Neurology/Neurosurgery

Orthopedics and Trauma

Pain Management

Others

Based on applications, orthopedics and trauma dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing rate of accidents in both developed and developing countries during sports and while travelling.



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Based on geography, North America dominated the global C-Arm market in 2018 with a share of more than 40% and is expected to maintain this position during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of advanced imaging technology, presence of established medical & healthcare infrastructure, presence of dominant vendors, and increasing patient base for chronic disease make North America a dominant shareholder in the global C-Arm market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Global C-Arm Market Research Competitive Analysis



C-Arm devices are increasingly launched and approved for various clinical uses owing to their advantages over other imaging systems.



For instance, Royal Philips announced the launch of Philips Zenition, in February 2019, to provide live image guidance in orthopedic, trauma, and vascular procedures.

ControlRad, Inc. announced that it received the US FDA clearance for its ControlRad Trace in May 2019, and the company has initiated its commercial launch of the system. It is the only technology that can be integrated into mobile C-Arms to reduce radiation in fluoroscopic imaging procedures.

In September 2019, OrthoScan, Inc. announced the launch of the OrthoScan TAU family mini C-Arms (TAU 1512, TAU 1515, and TAU 2020), which is the first mini C-Arm approved for use with pediatric patients.

Hologic Inc. announced the launch of the next-generation Fluoroscan InSight FD Mini C-Arm in early 2018 to address the problems related to skeletal health care.

Key Vendors

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)

Siemens Healthineers

Ziehm Imaging

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Genoray Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Hologic Inc.

OrthoScan, Inc.

BMI Biomedical International s.r.l.

GEMSS Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Eurocolumbus s.r.l.

Key Competitive Facts

Emerging markets have high focus with numerous opportunities - many healthcare facilities have targeted to standardize and improve their healthcare infrastructure.

Target to penetrate in an untapped and emerging market - have a significant impact on the growth of the market.

Report Benefits



The report provides complete details about the sub-segments of the global C-Arm market. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player's initiatives, and government initiatives toward the medical devices segment in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the market.



Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals, and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.



Key Takeaways

Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

Detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the C-Arm industry.

Factors influencing the growth of the C-Arm market.

In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

Prediction analysis of the C-Arm industry in both developed and developing regions.

Key insights related to major segments of the C-Arm market.

Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

Key Topics Covered



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Geography

1.1.3 Medical Technologies

1.1.4 Industry Trends

1.2 Healthcare Spending in the US

1.3 Regulatory Bodies & Standards

1.4 Reimbursement Scenario

1.5 Emerging Global Markets

1.6 Total Addressable Market



2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Why C-arm?

3.3 Advantages

3.4 Disadvantages

3.5 Evolution of C-Arm

3.6 Segmented Addressable Market

3.7 Trends in the C-Arm Market

3.8 Related Markets

3.8.1 Ultrasound Devices

3.8.2 MRI Equipment

3.8.3 Mammography Devices

3.8.4 Healthcare X-Ray Detectors



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Porter 5 (Five) Forces



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 DRO - Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Upsurge in the incidence of chronic disease and rising elderly population

5.1.1.2 Growing demand for enhanced imaging technology

5.1.2 Opportunities

5.1.2.1 Advancements in technology

5.1.2.2 Growth opportunities in emerging markets

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 High cost of equipment

5.1.3.2 Increasing use of refurbished devices

5.2 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.3 Key Stakeholders



6 Device Type: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Fixed C-Arm

6.3 Mobile C-Arm

6.3.1 Full Size C-Arm

6.3.2 Mini C-Arm



7 Application: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cardiology

7.3 Orthopedics and Trauma

7.4 General Surgery

7.5 Neurology

7.6 Pain Management

7.7 Others



8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview



10 Vendors Profile

10.1 General Electric Company

10.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)

10.3 Siemens Healthineers

10.4 Ziehm Imaging

10.5 Canon Medical Systems Corporation



11 Companies to Watch For

11.1 Genoray Co. Ltd.

11.2 Shimadzu Corporation

11.3 Hologic Inc.

11.4 OrthoScan

11.5 BMI Biomedical International s.r.l.

11.6 Gemss Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

11.7 Eurocolumbus s.r.l.



