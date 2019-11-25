Gallium Nitride World Market Forecasts to 2029: Increasing Growth of Automotive, Telecoms, and Military & Defense Industries Drive the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gallium Nitride Market: Focus on Substrate and Application (RF Devices, Power Devices, and Optoelectronics) - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gallium nitride market was valued at $53.3 million in 2018 and is expected to account for a market value of $461 million by the end of 2029. The significant demand for gallium nitride is generated from industries that require unique material and electronic properties. Gallium nitride has high bandgap which makes it highly exceptional as compared to its counterparts.



Expert Quote



"The use of gallium nitride devices will significantly help in solving critical power system challenges, also sufficing the demand for energy-efficient technologies. The growth of the gallium nitride market is expected to pick up pace with the increasing growth of industries such as automotive, telecom, and military and defense, among others."



Scope of the Global Gallium Nitride Market



The global gallium nitride market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the different gallium nitride-based substrates, its applications, and its value and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the gallium nitride industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenarios, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global gallium nitride report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by application, substrate, and region.



Market Segmentation



The global gallium nitride market on the basis of the substrate type is segmented into GaN-on-Si, GaN-on-SiC, GaN-on-Sapphire, and others. The GaN-on-Si segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global gallium nitride market.



The global gallium nitride market, by application, is segmented into RF devices, power electronics, and optoelectronics. The segments are further sub-segmented into various sub-applications. RF devices segment dominated the global gallium nitride market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.



On the basis of region, the global gallium nitride market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. The regions are further sub-segmented into countries. Data for each of these countries is provided by application.



Key Companies in the Global Gallium Nitride Market



The companies profiled in the report are Sciocs Co., Ltd, Nitride Semiconductors Co., Ltd., EpiGaN, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, IQE PLC, Cree, Inc., Powdec K.K., Furukawa Co., Ltd., Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd., DOWA Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., Dongguan Sino NitrideSemiconductor Co., Ltd., American Elements, LumiGNtech Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Famous Trade Co., Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Glass-like Material, GaN Holding the Potential to Sweep off Silicon from the Market

1.1.2 GaN Technology Propelling the Growth of Electric Vehicles Efficiency

1.1.3 The Need for GaN across the Electronics and Power Devices Upsurging the Growth of GaN Material Industry

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Limited Production of Gallium Nitride May Act as a Hindrance for the Growth of GaN

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Gallium Nitride Technology Strikes a Ray of Advancement for Space Industry

1.3.2 GaN Technology Holds a Strong Potential to Strategize and Upgrade Cellular Network Infrastructure

1.4 Market Trends

1.4.1 Companies Exploring Compatibility of GaN with other Potential Substrates



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.2 Business Expansions

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.5 Other Key Activities (Investments and Awards)

2.2 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Gallium Nitride Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

3.3 Country Share Analysis

3.4 Wide Bandgap Materials Market (Parent Market) Outlook

3.5 SiC Vs. GaN

3.5.1 Technological Differences

3.5.2 Cost Difference

3.6 Patent Analysis (by Company)

3.6.1 RF Devices

3.6.2 Power Devices

3.7 Industry Attractiveness

3.7.1 Global Gallium Nitride Industry Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.2 Threat of New Entrants

3.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.5 Threats of Substitutes

3.7.6 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.8 Use-Case Scenario of Gallium Nitride Market



4 Global Gallium Nitride Market (by Substrate Type), $Million, 2018-2029

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 GaN-on-SiC

4.3 GaN-on-Si

4.4 GaN-on-Sapphire

4.5 Others

4.5.1 GaN-on-Diamond

4.5.2 GaN-on-GaN



5 Global Gallium Nitride Market (by Application), $Million, 2018-2029

5.1 RF Devices

5.1.1 Wireless Infrastructure

5.1.2 Military & Defense

5.1.3 Satellite Communication

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Power Electronics

5.2.1 Power Supply

5.2.2 EV/HEV

5.2.3 LiDAR

5.2.4 Servers and Data Centers

5.2.5 Wireless Power

5.2.6 Solar Photovoltaic Technology

5.2.7 Envelope Tracking

5.2.8 Others

5.3 Optoelectronics

5.3.1 LEDs

5.3.2 Lasers

5.3.3 Others



6 Global Gallium Nitride Market (by Region), $Million, 2018-2029

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

6.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Overview

7.2 GaN Ecosystem

7.3 American Elements

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Role of American Elements in Gallium Nitride Market

7.3.3 Strengths of the Company in Gallium Nitride Market

7.3.4 Weakness of the Company in Gallium Nitride Market

7.4 Cree, Inc.

7.5 Dongguan Sino NitrideSemiconductor Co. Ltd.

7.6 DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd.

7.7 EpiGaN

7.8 Furukawa Co. Ltd.

7.9 IQE PLC

7.10 Infineon Technologies AG

7.11 Kyma Technologies, Inc.

7.12 LumiGNtech Co. Ltd.

7.13 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7.14 Nitride Semiconductors. Co. Ltd.

7.15 Powdec K.K.

7.16 Sciocs Co. Ltd.

7.17 Shanghai Famous Trade Co. Ltd.

7.18 Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.



