Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Worth $14.56 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Research Antibodies and Reagents Market by Product (Reagent [Sample Preparation (Media, Probe, Buffer), Antibody Production Reagent], Antibody [Type, Source, Research Area]), Technology (Western Blot, ELISA), Application, End-User - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $14.56 billion by 2025.

Research antibodies act as a vital tool in laboratory techniques that are conducted for research purpose. Due to their high specificity and sensitivity, antibodies and associated reagents make an exquisite tool aiding in the detection of molecules and its analysis, which enables the researchers to draw conclusions related to drug target, disease occurrence, and immune system pathways. The rising proteomics and genomic research studies, increase in the funding for research activities, and growing industry-academia collaborations are the key factors driving steady growth in the global research antibodies and reagents market.

In recent years, the funding for healthcare research projects has increased significantly. According to the Research America, investment in medical and health research and development by the U.S. has increased by 18.1% between 2014 and 2017. In 2017, total expenditure on medical and health R&D in the U.S. was $182.3 billion. Industry, including pharmaceutical, medical technology, biotechnology and health IT companies, accounted for the largest share of the U.S. investment in medical and health R&D over the reporting period. Similarly, in Europe, according to European Union (EU), Horizon 2020 program was launched in 2016, with an investment of $88.5 billion (€80 billion); of which around 10% (~$9 billion) was utilized for healthcare sector. The initiative was aimed at developing and supporting personalized medicine projects. Also, during the period of 2014-2016, the European Commission invested more than $2.7 billion (€2.4 billion) in projects that supported innovation in personalized medicine. Therefore, such increase in funding has led to rise in research activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, thereby boosting the demand for research antibodies and reagents.

The research antibodies and reagents market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025– by product, technology, application, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.

Based on product, reagents segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market in 2019 and is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to recurrent use of reagents in many research assays and techniques and increasing developments in research reagents.

Based on technology, western blotting segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market in 2019. This is mainly attributed to increasing focus on initiating developments in diagnosis and therapy procedures and rising research funding for biomarker discovery and antibody & cell-based products. On the other hand, Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing use of ELISA technology for screening of active ingredients and validation of obtained hits in drug discovery.

Based on application, proteomics segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market in 2019. This is mainly attributed to the increase in search for ideal candidates for use as anti-cancer drugs, need for designing more effective drugs, assessment of drug efficacy and patient response, and development of antibodies especially monoclonal antibodies. Growing use of proteomic technologies in development of target-based therapies also supports the large share and growth in this market.

Based on end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market in 2019, due to high adoption of research antibodies & reagents in proteomics research and drug discovery and development programs. Rising focus of industry players on developing innovative therapeutics for chronic diseases is contributing to the growth of this market. On the other hand, the demand for research antibodies from contract research organizations (CROs) is slated to grow fastest during the forecast period, mainly due to increase in outsourcing activities by pharmaceutical industries to CROs.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). The research antibodies and reagents market has witnessed number of partnerships & agreements in the recent years. For instance, in January 2018, Abcam plc (U.K.) entered into an agreement with Roche to facilitate licensing of product portfolio of Spring Bioscience Corporation to Abcam for research use only (RUO) applications, which includes recombinant antibodies. Similarly, in October 2017, Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.) entered into an agreement with Joint Consortia Framework for the development of research antibodies & antibody-based reagents. Similarly, in January 2018, Illumina, Inc. (U.S.) launched iSeq 100 sequencing system, which offers exceptional data accuracy, at a low capital cost.

The global research antibodies and reagents market is highly fragmented with the presence of key players, such as, Abcam plc (U.K.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.),GE Healthcare (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lily and Company (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel), Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), and BioLegend, Inc.(U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Product

Reagents Sample Preparation Reagents Media & Serum Stains & Dyes Probes Buffers Solvents Antibody Production Reagents Enzymes Proteins Other Research Reagents

Note: Other research reagents include fixatives, preservatives, gels, and reagent preloaded membranes

Antibodies Antibodies Market, by Type Primary Antibody Secondary Antibody Antibodies Market, by Production Type Monoclonal Antibody Polyclonal Antibody Antibody Fragments Antibodies Market, by Source Mouse Rabbit Other Sources

Note: Other sources include as goat, sheep, chicken, and human Antibodies Market, by Research Area Oncology Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Disease Immunology Neurology Stem Cell Research Other Research Areas

Note: Other research areas include ophthalmology and rare diseases



Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Technology

Western Blot

Immunofluorescence

Immunohistochemistry

Flow Cytometry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay

Immunoprecipitation

Other Technologies

Note: Other technologies include electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA) and enzyme-linked immunospot

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Application

Proteomics

Drug discovery & Development

Genomics



Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

